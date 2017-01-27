Former Forbush athletic trainer faces sexual offense charges

BOONVILLE — On Thursday, SBI agents arrested Matthew Reid Norman, 22, of Boonville. The arrest followed an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation on allegations of sexual contact with juveniles. Norman was later released on a $100,000 secured bond.

In addition to being a former Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher, Norman worked as a volunteer firefighter with Arlington Fire and Rescue and was an athletic trainer at Forbush high and middle schools. He refereed basketball and baseball games at the two schools. Norman faces four counts of felony statutory sexual offense and seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. The alleged encounters occurred during the fall of 2013. Norman’s first court appearance will be Feb. 1.

Norman http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_matthew-morman-page-0-2.jpg Norman