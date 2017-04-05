Men’s tennis off to a good start

The Forbush High School men’s tennis team led by head coach Matthew Tuck is off to a decent start with a record of 3-2 so far. The team is composed of three juniors, five sophomores and one freshman.

Junior Lance Kennedy is leading the team with a personal record of 3-2 so far this year. Kennedy as a sophomore went 14-3 on the season and led the team in singles wins. Even though he is 3-2 now, “his play has been really consistent,” according to Tuck.

Lance Kennedy and Matt Wilhelm are the only two returning players from the top six last season. “We have guys playing for the first time this year and only two returning from the top six last season,” said Tuck. “Even though we are a young team, we are constantly improving.

“If we keep getting better this year, I feel that this season we could get back into the state playoffs.”

Jaedan Gage, a returning sophomore, came back from freshman year not making the top six. This year Gage has asserted himself to fourth on the team. “My favorite part about being a sophomore playing for Forbush now is that I have improved as a player and I get to participate more. Coach Tuck is pretty cool, reliable and a smart coach to play for, he makes playing tennis at Forbush enjoyable.”

The Forbush men’s tennis program has a lot to look forward to in the next couple of years. With all members returning next year, they will keep improving.

Emry Wingler is a senior at Forbush High School.

The Forbush men’s tennis team practices. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_tennis.jpg The Forbush men’s tennis team practices. Submitted photo