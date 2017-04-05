Posted on by

Class pets join Forbush


By Katlyn Disher - For The Yadkin Ripple

Cadbury is one of several class pets at Forbush High School.


Submitted photo

Three parakeets were donated to Forbush as class pets this year.


Submitted photo

This year the agriculture department at Forbush High School has gained a few new class members. They don’t quite look like normal students.

These new “students” happen to be class pets. A student donated three parakeets to make room for a different pet. There is a green parakeet, a yellow parakeet and a blue parakeet.

Teacher Daphne Jensen decided to get a Californian rabbit in the second semester of the school year. Bill Fletcher, a retired teacher from Fall Creek Elementary School, donated the rabbit, the cage and water bottle feeder. The rabbit is a four-and-a-half-year-old female. Students in Jensen’s third and fourth period voted on the rabbit name Cadbury.

Jensen, the head of the agriculture department at FHS, said, “Classroom pets are a good teaching tool. They allow students the hands on opportunity to learn the responsibility of taking care of animals.”

Having pets in the classroom can have a positive effect on the students by helping them learn the basic steps of taking care of a pet.

Katlyn Disher is a senior at Forbush High School.

By Katlyn Disher

For The Yadkin Ripple

