Class pets join Forbush

This year the agriculture department at Forbush High School has gained a few new class members. They don’t quite look like normal students.

These new “students” happen to be class pets. A student donated three parakeets to make room for a different pet. There is a green parakeet, a yellow parakeet and a blue parakeet.

Teacher Daphne Jensen decided to get a Californian rabbit in the second semester of the school year. Bill Fletcher, a retired teacher from Fall Creek Elementary School, donated the rabbit, the cage and water bottle feeder. The rabbit is a four-and-a-half-year-old female. Students in Jensen’s third and fourth period voted on the rabbit name Cadbury.

Jensen, the head of the agriculture department at FHS, said, “Classroom pets are a good teaching tool. They allow students the hands on opportunity to learn the responsibility of taking care of animals.”

Having pets in the classroom can have a positive effect on the students by helping them learn the basic steps of taking care of a pet.

Katlyn Disher is a senior at Forbush High School.

