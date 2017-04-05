Teachers kissing pigs

Forbush High School is always trying to find ways to help out any good cause that it can. The students participate in many fundraisers throughout the school year.

This year the students are participating in the kiss a pig fundraiser. The money raised will go to the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association which is trying to help farmers and ranchers affected by the wildfires that happened in early March in northern Texas, Oklahoma and western Kansas. This organization and others are working to use donated money to gather and transport hay and fencing equipment to farmers and ranchers in order to help fix some of the damages from these devastating wildfires.

Forbush Future Farmers of America is running this kiss a pig fundraiser, which involves students donating money to their teacher’s collection that they would like to see either kiss a pig or cow. The teacher of the class that raises the most funds will have to kiss either a pig or cow on April 7 based on what animal they had painted on their collection carton.

The FFA club painted milk cartons to look like either a cow or pig, and they have been collecting them at the end of every day and then redistributing them the next day in hopes to collect more donations.

Students at Forbush are almost always willing to give, when able, in order to aid those in need. Enjoyable fundraisers, such as kiss a pig, just give them more motivation to give all they can, and it makes the students very excited to be involved in charity. The students have high hopes that the money collected in this fundraiser will be a big help in the fire relief and will give assistance to as many people as possible.

Forbush students feel satisfied knowing that even just some change out of their pocket can go a long way in helping someone that has gone through any form of devastation or heartbreak.

Sydney Dinkins is a junior at Forbush High School.

Pig and cow jugs are set out to collect money, with the winning teacher kissing a pig or cow. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_pigs.jpg Pig and cow jugs are set out to collect money, with the winning teacher kissing a pig or cow. Submitted photo