Forbush wrestling and swim results

Forush’s wrestling and swimming seasons are coming to a close and both teams are trying to pull out as many wins as possible.

Forbush’s swim team captured back-to-back conference wins during Friday night’s conference meet.

The Falcons wrestling team traveled to West Stokes last week where it matched up with West Stokes and South Stokes. The team came away with a 46-18 win over West Stokes, and dropped a match to South Stokes 54-27.

Swimming:

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay SILVER Medalists: H. Kepley, T. Sprague, J. Kepley, J. Beamguard

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay GOLD Medalists: S. Winters, S. Hayden, S. Wooten, G. Myers

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke GOLD Medalist: Hunter Kepley

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke GOLD Medalist: Sierra Winters

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke BRONZE Medalist: Jacob Kepley

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke GOLD Medalist: Gina Myers

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay SILVER Medalists: E. Post, K. Post, L. Holowiti, S. Beamguard

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle SILVER Medalist: Jamie Beamguard

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle GOLD Medalist: Samantha Wooten

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle BRONZE Medalist: Hunter Kepley

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle GOLD Medalist: Sarah Hayden

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly GOLD Medalist: Jacob Kepley

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly SILVER Medalist: Gina Myers

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly BRONZE Medalist: Emily Post

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle GOLD Medalist: Sarah Hayden

Boys 200 Yard Individual Medley GOLD Medalist: Jamie Beamguard

Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley GOLD Medalist: Sierra Winters

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle SILVER Medalist: Tyler Sprague

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay GOLD Medalists: G. Myers, S. Winters, S. Wooten, S. Hayden

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay BRONZE Medalists: K. Post, S. Beamguard, E. Post, L. Holowiti

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay GOLD Medalists: J. Kepley, H. Kepley, J. Beamguard, T. Sprague

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle GOLD Medalist: Samantha Wooten

Wrestling:

Forbush (46) vs. West Stokes (18)

106: Double Forfeit 113: Chase Farmer (FHS) over Austin Francis (WEST) (Dec 9-2)

120: Caleb Price (FHS) over Zachary Watts (WEST) (Fall 1:11)

126: Edwin Alvarenga (FHS) over Victor Moore (WEST) (MD 19-8)

132: Jonathan Lopez (FHS) over Evan Wall (WEST) (Dec 4-3)

138: Garrett Lowe (WEST) over (FHS) (For.)

145: Carson Pruitt (FHS) over (WEST) (For.)

152: Worth Martin (FHS) over Noah Hall (WEST) (DQ)

160: Jovanis Pozo (FHS) over Eric Sink (WEST) (Fall 1:13)

170: Double Forfeit 182: Jasiel Salazar (FHS) over (WEST) (For.)

195: Zach Murray (FHS) over (WEST) (For.)

220: Avery Lawing (WEST) over (FHS) (For.)

285: Devin Newsome (WEST) over (FHS) (For.)

South Stokes (54) Forbush (27)

126: Edwin Alvarenga (FHS) over Jackson Boles (SOST) (Dec 11-7)

132: Ryan Rice (SOST) over Jonathan Lopez (FHS) (Fall 0:00)

138: Cooper Ross (SOST) over (FHS) (For.)

145: Kaleb Mitchell (SOST) over Carson Pruitt (FHS) (Fall 0:00)

152: Steven Fatz (SOST) over Worth Martin (FHS) (Fall 0:00)

160: Jovanis Pozo (FHS) over Austin Duggins (SOST) (Fall 0:00)

170: Nimai Browning (SOST) over (FHS) (For.)

182: Jasiel Salazar (FHS) over (SOST) (For.)

195: Zach Murray (FHS) over (SOST) (For.)

220: Nathan Woods (SOST) over (FHS) (For.)

285: Sterling Bennett (SOST) over (FHS) (For.)

106: Manuel Espino (SOST) over (FHS) (For.)

113: Lowell Shotton (SOST) over Chase Farmer (FHS) (Fall 0:00)

120: Caleb Price (FHS) over (SOST) (For.)