SHS softball advances to 5-3 in MVAC

BOONVILLE — The Lady Rams softball team has kept up its winning streak with a 10-8 win over North Wilkes and a 7-6 win over Ashe County. The wins take the Rams to an overall record of 6-5, and a conference record of 5-3.

Starmount 10 – North Wilkes 8

The Rams played North Wilkes on Thursday night and came away with a 10-8 win. Kayla Vanhoy was the winning pitcher for the Rams and K.G. White was the winning catcher.

Leading hitters for Starmount:

Shea Triplett: 3-for-3, 1 double, 1 run, 2 RBIs

Kayla Vanhoy: 3-for-4, 1 run, 1 double

Kendra King: 2-for-4, 1 double, 2 runs, 1 RBI

K.G. White: 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs

Starmount 7 – Ashe 6

Starmount defeated Ashe County on Monday night, 7-6

The winning pitcher was Kayla Vanhoy, and K.G. White was the winning catcher. Vanhoy recorded eight strikeouts for the Lady Rams.

Leading hitters for Starmount:

Kendra King 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 1 run, 3 RBIs

Shea Triplett- 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Kayla Vanhoy recorded several strike-outs in the Lady Rams wins over Ashe County and North Wilkes. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Vanhoy.jpg Kayla Vanhoy recorded several strike-outs in the Lady Rams wins over Ashe County and North Wilkes. Kristian Russell | The Tribune