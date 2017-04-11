SHS softball advances to 5-3 in MVAC

BOONVILLE — The Lady Rams softball team has kept up its winning streak with a 10-8 win over North Wilkes and a 7-6 win over Ashe County. The wins take the Rams to an overall record of 6-5, and a conference record of 5-3.
Starmount 10 – North Wilkes 8
The Rams played North Wilkes on Thursday night and came away with a 10-8 win. Kayla Vanhoy was the winning pitcher for the Rams and K.G. White was the winning catcher.
Leading hitters for Starmount:
Shea Triplett: 3-for-3, 1 double, 1 run, 2 RBIs
Kayla Vanhoy: 3-for-4, 1 run, 1 double
Kendra King: 2-for-4, 1 double, 2 runs, 1 RBI
K.G. White: 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs
Starmount 7 – Ashe 6
Starmount defeated Ashe County on Monday night, 7-6
The winning pitcher was Kayla Vanhoy, and K.G. White was the winning catcher. Vanhoy recorded eight strikeouts for the Lady Rams.
Leading hitters for Starmount:
Kendra King 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 1 run, 3 RBIs
Shea Triplett- 2-for-3, 2 RBIs