Forbush softball celebrates 50 years

EAST BEND — Friday night saw Forbush High School welcome back softball players from the 1970s through 2017 as the Falcons celebrated 50 years of success. While a portion of the night was about the 50-year celebration, the Falcons also hosted Surry Central in front of the packed crowd. Forbush capped off a celebratory night with a 9-2 win over the Golden Eagles.

Things started off in Forbush’s favor as the Falcons scored two runs in the first inning. Gracen Davis and Kelsey Swaim both found home-plate as Caiti Mickles earned a single and Alexis Collins earned a double. With a 2-0 lead, the Falcons added one run in the second with Kayleigh Williams scoring and one run in the third with Swaim scoring.

The Falcons held on to a 4-0 lead until the Eagles scored one run in the top of the fourth inning. Forbush was unable to score in the fourth, but the fifth inning saw the beginning of a highlight reel for Davis Ann Wood. Wood came up to bat with one out and smashed the ball over the left center field fence for her first home run of the night. Later in the game, Wood hit another ball over the fence to earn her second home run of the night.

The Falcons would go on to win the game 9-2 to end a night that celebrated current and former Forbush softball players.

Forbush moves to 11-0 overall and 4-0 in the WPAC. The Falcons host North Wilkes on Tuesday night, and Starmount on Wednesday night. Results were not available by press deadline.

Forbush High School softball celebrates 50 years of success on Friday night with players from 1967 – 2017. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Softball.jpg Forbush High School softball celebrates 50 years of success on Friday night with players from 1967 – 2017. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple