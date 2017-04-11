Lady Rams sail past Trojans and Blackhawks

Starmount 10 – Alleghany 0

The Starmount Lady Rams wasted very little time in establishing themselves against the Lady Trojans of Alleghany on Monday night in Sparta. The Lady Rams scored three goals in a span of four minutes to put the game out of Alleghany’s reach. The Rams never looked back as they took a 10-0 win over the Trojans.

Claire Maske led the Lady Rams with a hat trick, with goals at the 38:09, 31:42 and 28:21 mark of the first half. Alyssa Yanez opened the Rams’ scoring off the assist of Molly Maske with 39:05 showing on the clock. Ashely Arcinegia scored her first goal of the season off a penalty kick.

Molly Maske scored off the assist of Hailey Gomez with 27:55 remaining. Sierra Casstevens would then score back-to-back goals for the Lady Rams off the assist of Kimberly Catalan and then off the assist of Maggie Freed. Hailey Gomez scored an unassisted goal with 13:36 in the half and Courtney Byrd scored her first goal of the season as she scored from a free-kick with 6:28 remaining in the half.

“We set out and accomplished our goal, now we focus on a more difficult game with Elkin on Tuesday as the Lady Rams host the Lady Elks,” said head coach Dale Draughn. “The Lady Rams won the first match-up by a score of 3-1, but the Lady Elks have been playing some very good soccer leading up to this rivalry match.”

The win Monday improves the Lady Rams’ overall record to 7-3-1 and their conference record to 5-2. The Lady Rams finish out the week on Wednesday at home when they host the Lady Vikings of North Wilkes.

“We have to continue to focus on us and continue to play better each time we take the field,” said Draughn of his team. “Teams are not taking us lightly and we have to be prepared for each team’s best shot.”

Starmount 8 – West Wilkes 1

The Starmount Lady Rams took control of the game early against the Lady Blackhawks of West Wilkes and never looked back en route to an 8-1 victory.

The Lady Rams’ first goal came off the foot of Molly Maske off the assist of Claire Maske for a 1-0 lead. The Lady Rams would increase their lead when Sierra Casstevens scored off the assist of Isabel Najera. The Lady Blackhawks were unlucky on the Rams’ third goal which was an own goal that was credited to Hailey Gomez. Gomez was the last Starmount player to touch the ball, therefore her goal gave the Lady Rams a 3-0 lead.

West Wilkes would get on the scoreboard with 20 minutes remaining in the first half off a goal from Lacey Church. Church’s goal cut the Rams’ lead to 3-1, but the Rams put away any hopes of a comeback when it scored two goals within five minutes. Clarie Maske scored off the assist of Isable Najera, and Alyssa Yanez scored off the assist of Claire Maske.

The Lady Rams took several shots with most of the shots hitting on target in the second half. The Rams became shot happy late in the second half, but the team lucked out as it managed to score three goals. Molly Maske scored her second goal of the afternoon off the assist of Alyssa Yanez, then Claire Maske scored off the assist of Alyssa Yanez. Molly Maske rounded things out as she recorded a hat trick goal off the assist of Isabel Najera. In the assists department, Najera recorded three assists. Courtney Byrd and Stephanie Brown combine in-goal for the win for the Lady Rams.

“We played well as a team, especially not playing or practicing over the weekend and on Monday. We gave up a goal because we lost focus. We have to give West Wilkes credit as they came out and played a much better second half than the first half, and like I said earlier we became shot happy,” said Coach Dale Draughn of his assessment of the second half. “We have a big game coming up on Friday as we travel to Ashe County.”