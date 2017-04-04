Lady Rams earn 7-0 win over Cards

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Lady Rams soccer team finally came to play both halves of soccer as the Rams defeated the visiting Lady Cardinals of East Wilkes by a score of 7-0 last week in Boonville.

The Lady Rams used a balanced attack and solid defense to contain the Lady Cardinals who put up a fight in the first half with the Lady Rams leading 2-0 on an unassisted goal by Claire Maske with 21:39 remaining. The Lady Rams upped their lead to 2-0 when Maggie Freed scored off the assist of Molly Maske.

“They did a good job in the first half in their counter attack and we gave up a few shots on goal, but luckily Courtney was in position to make the saves,” said head coach Dale Draughn.

In the second half, it was all Lady Rams as the team scored five goals beginning with Hailey Gomez scoring an unassisted goal with 23:39 remaining in the game. Claire Maske scored her second goal of the night off the assist of Maggie Freed with 16:25 on the clock. Sierra Casstevens scored her first goal of the season off the assist of Maggie Freed at 11:32 and then Molly Maske scored the last two goals of the game one off the assist of Maggie Freed with 6:56 remaining in the game. Molly Maske’s final goal came with 5:45 to go in the game to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.

“We played team soccer tonight and worked the ball and played like the Starmount Lady Rams team I knew we had,” said Draughn. “It was a great win for us and we have to move forward and continue to play team soccer.”

The win improves the Lady Rams’ overall record to 5-3-1 and their conference record to 3-2. The loss drops the Lady Cardinals’ overall record to 4-3 and their conference record to 2-3.

The Lady Rams return to action on Thursday when the Lady Vikings of North Wilkes come to town for a Mountain Valley 1A/2A match-up. Results were not available by press deadline.

