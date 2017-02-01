Davis and Edwards named to 2A All State Team

GREENSBORO — Forbush High School is known for the talent it has on the soccer field. The men’s soccer team kept the talent going this past season as it made well into the 2A state playoffs.

The success from the team rolled over to 2017 as two players on the team were named to the 2A All State Team. Carson Davis and Weston Edwards both had outstanding seasons for the Falcons. Davis and Edwards both scored several goals on offense, while playing their hardest on defense.

Davis and Edwards were awarded a plaque and ball at the All State awards ceremony held in Greensboro this past weekend.

Carson Davis, left, and Weston Edwards, right, are named to the 2A All State Team this past weekend in Greensboro. Coach Seth Davis, center, joins Edwards and Davis at the ceremony. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Soccer.jpg Carson Davis, left, and Weston Edwards, right, are named to the 2A All State Team this past weekend in Greensboro. Coach Seth Davis, center, joins Edwards and Davis at the ceremony. Allen Davis | InAction Photography