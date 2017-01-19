Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule for the 2016-2017 winter sports for Elkin, East Wilkes, Forbush and Starmount.
Basketball:
Elkin Men:
Nov. 18: North Stokes 53 – Elkin 41
Nov. 29: North Stokes 39 – Elkin 30
Dec. 2: South Iredell 81 – Elkin 32
Dec. 7: Ashe County 69 – Elkin 30
Dec. 9: Wilkes Central 78 – Elkin 31
Dec. 13: Starmount 45 – Elkin 26
Dec. 14: Forbush 69 – Elkin 26
Dec. 16: West Wilkes 56 – Elkin 34
Dec. 19: Surry Central 57 – Elkin 36
Dec. 21: Atkins 63 – Elkin 38
Jan. 3: Alleghany 64 – Elkin 23
Jan. 13: East Wilkes 44 – Elkin 32
Jan. 14: North Wilkes 73 – Elkin 41
Jan. 20: Starmount (2-13) at Elkin (6-8)
Elkin Women:
Nov. 18: Elkin 50 – North Stokes 34
Nov. 29: Elkin 55 – North Stokes 47
Dec. 2: Elkin 43 – South Iredell 37
Dec. 7: Elkin 55 – Ashe County 41
Dec. 9: Elkin 61 – Wilkes Central 55
Dec. 13: Elkin 55 – Starmount 46
Dec. 14: Forbush 53 – Elkin 42
Dec. 16: West Wilkes 51 – Elkin 44
Dec. 19: Surry Central 51 – Elkin 33
Dec. 20: Bishop McGuinness 53 – Elkin 27
Dec. 21: Atkins 70 – Elkin 42
Jan. 3: Elkin 55 – Alleghany 48
Jan. 13: East Wilkes 53 – Elkin 32
Jan. 14: North Wilkes 60 – Elkin 45
Jan. 20: Starmount (2-13) at Elkin (6-8)
East Wilkes Men:
Nov. 25: North Stokes 61 – East Wilkes 58
Nov. 28: South Iredell 80 – East Wilkes 50
Dec. 6: South Iredell 68 – East Wilkes 42
Dec. 9: North Wilkes 57 – East Wilkes 41
Dec. 12: Surry Central 47 – East Wilkes 41
Dec. 13: East Wilkes 54 – West Wilkes 49
Dec. 22: East Forsyth 63 – East Wilkes 29
Dec. 23: Mount Tabor 66 – East Wilkes 21
Dec. 29: Forbush 52 – East Wilkes 50
Jan. 3: Starmount 50 – East Wilkes 36
Jan. 5: North Wilkes 63 – East Wilkes 21
Jan. 13: East Wilkes 44 – Elkin 32
Jan. 14: Alleghany 58 – East Wilkes 50
Jan. 20: West Wilkes (4-12) at East Wilkes (4-12)
East Wilkes Women:
Nov. 17: Forbush 55 – East Wilkes 41
Nov. 25: East Wilkes 66 – North Stokes 16
Nov. 28: East Wilkes 47 – South Iredell 28
Dec. 6: East Wilkes 52 – South Iredell 30
Dec. 9: East Wilkes 54 – North Wilkes 41
Dec. 12: Surry Central 71 – East Wilkes 66
Dec. 13: East Wilkes 63 – West Wilkes 42
Dec. 16: Wilkes Central 45 – East Wilkes 35
Dec. 22: East Forsyth 52 – East Wilkes 48
Dec. 23: East Wilkes 49 – Mount Tabor 27
Jan. 3: East Wilkes 60 – Starmount 31
Jan. 5: North Wilkes 65 – East Wilkes 50
Jan. 12: East Wilkes at Ashe County
Jan. 13: East Wilkes 53 – Elkin 32
Jan. 14: East Wilkes 55 – Alleghany 46
Jan. 20: West Wilkes (2-14) at East Wilkes (11-5)
Starmount Men:
Nov. 29: South Stokes 60 – Starmount 31
Dec. 2: Forbush 52 – Starmount 47
Dec. 6: Starmount 78 – Forbush 75
Dec. 7: East Surry 66 – Starmount 47
Dec. 9: Alleghany 51 – Starmount 36
Dec. 13: Starmount 45 – Elkin 26
Dec. 16: Ashe County 44 – Starmount 42
Dec. 22: R.J. Reynolds 54 – Starmount 38
Dec. 23: North Forsyth 87 – Starmount 54
Dec. 30: Surry Central 78 – Starmount 64
Jan. 3: Starmount 50 – East Wilkes 36
Jan. 4: Mount Airy 74 – Starmount 47
Jan. 13: North Wilkes 61 – Starmount 49
Jan. 17: Starmount (4-11) at Alleghany (15-0)
Jan. 20: Starmount (4-11) at Elkin (0-14)
Starmount Women:
Nov. 29: Starmount 45 – South Stokes 40
Dec. 2: Forbush 69 – Starmount 54
Dec. 6: Forbush 62 – Starmount 45
Dec. 7: East Surry 43 – Starmount 31
Dec. 9: Alleghany 50 – Starmount 33
Dec. 13: Elkin 55 – Starmount 46
Dec. 16: Ashe County 52 – Starmount 29
Dec. 20: East Surry 43 – Starmount 41
Dec. 22: South Stokes 54 – Starmount 49
Dec. 23: Starmount 57 – North Forsyth 35
Dec. 30: Surry Central 64 – Starmount 25
Jan. 3: East Wilkes 60 – Starmount 31
Jan. 4: Mount Airy 65 – Starmount 20
Jan. 13: North Wilkes 60 – Starmount 28
Jan. 17: Starmount (2-13) at Alleghany (8-7)
Jan. 20: Starmount (2-13) at Elkin (6-8)
Forbush Men:
Nov. 14: Forbush 103 – Oak Level 62
Nov. 28: Forbush 74 – Wilkes Central 68
Nov. 29: Forbush 70 – West Wilkes 58
Dec. 2: Forbush 52 – Starmount 47
Dec. 6: Starmount 78 – Forbush 75
Dec. 7: Wilkes Central 67 – Forbush 63
Dec. 13: Forbush 95 – Salem Baptist Christian 86
Dec. 14: Forbush 69 – Elkin 26
Dec. 19: Forbush 63 – West Wilkes 51
Dec. 20: North Wilkes 68 – Forbush 65
Dec. 22: Alleghany 62 – Forbush 59
Dec. 29: Forbush 52 – East Wilkes 50
Jan. 3: South Stokes 89 – Forbush 48
Jan. 13: Forbush 71 – Carver 67
Jan. 20: Forbush (9-5) at Surry Central (6-8)
Forbush Women:
Nov. 17: Forbush 55 – East Wilkes 41
Nov. 22: Northwest Guilford 72 – Forbush 44
Nov. 28: Forbush 67 – Wilkes Central 60
Nov. 29: Forbush 64 – West Wilkes 35
Dec. 2: Forbush 69 – Starmount 54
Dec. 6: Forbush 62 – Starmount 45
Dec. 7: Forbush 65 – Wilkes Central 58
Dec. 14: Forbush 53 – Elkin 42
Dec. 19: Forbush 52 – West Wilkes 31
Dec. 20: Forbush 67 – North Wilkes 62
Dec. 22: Forbush 52 – Alleghany 42
Jan. 3: Forbush 73 – South Stokes 47
Jan. 13: Forbush 75 – Carver 23
Jan. 20: Forbush (14-2) at Surry Central (8-6)
Wrestling Standings and Results (as of Jan. 14):
Alleghany (2-2 MVAC)
Ashe County (0-3 MVAC)
East Wilkes (1-2 MVAC)
Elkin (4-0 MVAC)
North Wilkes (1-2 MVAC)
Starmount (0-4 MVAC)
West Wilkes (5-0 MVAC)
Wilkes Central (1-1 MVAC)
Elkin:
Nov. 22: Elkin 42 – Bunker Hill 36
Nov. 22: Mount Airy 36 – Elkin 33
Nov. 22: Elkin 75 – North Stokes 3
Dec. 6: Elkin 60 – Opponent 21
Dec. 13: Elkin 57 – West Stokes 18
Dec. 20: Elkin 58 – North Wilkes 15
Dec. 20: Elkin 69 – Hibriten 9
Jan. 3: Elkin 41 – Alleghany 30
Jan. 3: Elkin 54 – Grayson 24
Jan. 13: Elkin 65 – East Wilkes 33
Starmount:
Nov. 26: Starmount 42 – North Forysth 24
Nov. 26: Starmount 42 – West Stokes 31
Nov. 26: Starmount 43 – Reagan 30
Nov. 26: Mount Airy 66 – Starmount 14
Dec. 2: Ragsdale 58 – Starmount 9
Dec. 2: South Davidson 43 – Starmount 42
Dec. 2: Starmount 48 – Atkins 30
Dec. 2: Smith 64 – Starmount 15
Dec. 2: Ledford 54 – Starmount 24
Dec. 2: Parkland 46 – Starmount 30
Dec. 2: Starmount 37 – Wesleyan Ch. 34
Dec. 2: Starmount 54 – North Stokes 18
Dec. 3: Forbush 39 – Starmount 36
Dec. 7: Surry Central 42 – Starmount 27
Dec. 13: East Surry 54 – Starmount 15
Dec. 17: Starmount 60 – North Stokes 18
Dec. 17: South Iredell 53 – Starmount 30
Dec. 20: Salisbury 66 – Starmount 15
Dec. 20: West Wilkes 60 – Starmount 18
Jan. 10: Wilkes Central 42 – Starmount 30
Jan. 13: North Wilkes 42 – Starmount 30
Forbush:
Nov. 22: Forbush 43 – East Wilkes 33
Nov. 29: Forbush 45 – North Wilkes 36
Dec. 3: Forbush 39 – Starmount 36
Dec. 8: East Wilkes 51 – Forbush 24
East Wilkes:
Nov. 22: Forbush 43 – East Wilkes 33
Dec. 2: East Wilkes 48 – Surry Central 33
Dec. 2 : East Wilkes 40 – Union Grove, VA 37
Dec. 8: East Wilkes 51 – Forbush 24
Dec. 8: East Wilkes 42 – West Davidson 29
Dec. 10: East Wilkes 48 – Bandys 21
Dec. 17: East Wilkes 66 – North Stokes 18
Dec. 17: Mt. Tabor 45 – East Wilkes 34
Dec. 17: South Iredell 42 – East Wilkes 40
Dec. 20: Davie 63 – East Wilkes 18
Dec. 20: West Forysth 74 – East Wilkes 6
Dec. 20: NW Guilford 54 – East Wilkes 20
Dec. 30: Lincolnton 52 – East Wilkes 23
Jan. 13: Elkin 65 – East Wilkes 33
