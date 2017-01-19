Winter 2016-2017 schedules and results

With winter sports underway, many teams have had a successful start, while others haven’t had the best of luck. Below is the running schedule for the 2016-2017 winter sports for Elkin, East Wilkes, Forbush and Starmount.

Basketball:

Elkin Men:

Nov. 18: North Stokes 53 – Elkin 41

Nov. 29: North Stokes 39 – Elkin 30

Dec. 2: South Iredell 81 – Elkin 32

Dec. 7: Ashe County 69 – Elkin 30

Dec. 9: Wilkes Central 78 – Elkin 31

Dec. 13: Starmount 45 – Elkin 26

Dec. 14: Forbush 69 – Elkin 26

Dec. 16: West Wilkes 56 – Elkin 34

Dec. 19: Surry Central 57 – Elkin 36

Dec. 21: Atkins 63 – Elkin 38

Jan. 3: Alleghany 64 – Elkin 23

Jan. 13: East Wilkes 44 – Elkin 32

Jan. 14: North Wilkes 73 – Elkin 41

Jan. 20: Starmount (2-13) at Elkin (6-8)

Elkin Women:

Nov. 18: Elkin 50 – North Stokes 34

Nov. 29: Elkin 55 – North Stokes 47

Dec. 2: Elkin 43 – South Iredell 37

Dec. 7: Elkin 55 – Ashe County 41

Dec. 9: Elkin 61 – Wilkes Central 55

Dec. 13: Elkin 55 – Starmount 46

Dec. 14: Forbush 53 – Elkin 42

Dec. 16: West Wilkes 51 – Elkin 44

Dec. 19: Surry Central 51 – Elkin 33

Dec. 20: Bishop McGuinness 53 – Elkin 27

Dec. 21: Atkins 70 – Elkin 42

Jan. 3: Elkin 55 – Alleghany 48

Jan. 13: East Wilkes 53 – Elkin 32

Jan. 14: North Wilkes 60 – Elkin 45

Jan. 20: Starmount (2-13) at Elkin (6-8)

East Wilkes Men:

Nov. 25: North Stokes 61 – East Wilkes 58

Nov. 28: South Iredell 80 – East Wilkes 50

Dec. 6: South Iredell 68 – East Wilkes 42

Dec. 9: North Wilkes 57 – East Wilkes 41

Dec. 12: Surry Central 47 – East Wilkes 41

Dec. 13: East Wilkes 54 – West Wilkes 49

Dec. 22: East Forsyth 63 – East Wilkes 29

Dec. 23: Mount Tabor 66 – East Wilkes 21

Dec. 29: Forbush 52 – East Wilkes 50

Jan. 3: Starmount 50 – East Wilkes 36

Jan. 5: North Wilkes 63 – East Wilkes 21

Jan. 13: East Wilkes 44 – Elkin 32

Jan. 14: Alleghany 58 – East Wilkes 50

Jan. 20: West Wilkes (4-12) at East Wilkes (4-12)

East Wilkes Women:

Nov. 17: Forbush 55 – East Wilkes 41

Nov. 25: East Wilkes 66 – North Stokes 16

Nov. 28: East Wilkes 47 – South Iredell 28

Dec. 6: East Wilkes 52 – South Iredell 30

Dec. 9: East Wilkes 54 – North Wilkes 41

Dec. 12: Surry Central 71 – East Wilkes 66

Dec. 13: East Wilkes 63 – West Wilkes 42

Dec. 16: Wilkes Central 45 – East Wilkes 35

Dec. 22: East Forsyth 52 – East Wilkes 48

Dec. 23: East Wilkes 49 – Mount Tabor 27

Jan. 3: East Wilkes 60 – Starmount 31

Jan. 5: North Wilkes 65 – East Wilkes 50

Jan. 12: East Wilkes at Ashe County

Jan. 13: East Wilkes 53 – Elkin 32

Jan. 14: East Wilkes 55 – Alleghany 46

Jan. 20: West Wilkes (2-14) at East Wilkes (11-5)

Starmount Men:

Nov. 29: South Stokes 60 – Starmount 31

Dec. 2: Forbush 52 – Starmount 47

Dec. 6: Starmount 78 – Forbush 75

Dec. 7: East Surry 66 – Starmount 47

Dec. 9: Alleghany 51 – Starmount 36

Dec. 13: Starmount 45 – Elkin 26

Dec. 16: Ashe County 44 – Starmount 42

Dec. 22: R.J. Reynolds 54 – Starmount 38

Dec. 23: North Forsyth 87 – Starmount 54

Dec. 30: Surry Central 78 – Starmount 64

Jan. 3: Starmount 50 – East Wilkes 36

Jan. 4: Mount Airy 74 – Starmount 47

Jan. 13: North Wilkes 61 – Starmount 49

Jan. 17: Starmount (4-11) at Alleghany (15-0)

Jan. 20: Starmount (4-11) at Elkin (0-14)

Starmount Women:

Nov. 29: Starmount 45 – South Stokes 40

Dec. 2: Forbush 69 – Starmount 54

Dec. 6: Forbush 62 – Starmount 45

Dec. 7: East Surry 43 – Starmount 31

Dec. 9: Alleghany 50 – Starmount 33

Dec. 13: Elkin 55 – Starmount 46

Dec. 16: Ashe County 52 – Starmount 29

Dec. 20: East Surry 43 – Starmount 41

Dec. 22: South Stokes 54 – Starmount 49

Dec. 23: Starmount 57 – North Forsyth 35

Dec. 30: Surry Central 64 – Starmount 25

Jan. 3: East Wilkes 60 – Starmount 31

Jan. 4: Mount Airy 65 – Starmount 20

Jan. 13: North Wilkes 60 – Starmount 28

Jan. 17: Starmount (2-13) at Alleghany (8-7)

Jan. 20: Starmount (2-13) at Elkin (6-8)

Forbush Men:

Nov. 14: Forbush 103 – Oak Level 62

Nov. 28: Forbush 74 – Wilkes Central 68

Nov. 29: Forbush 70 – West Wilkes 58

Dec. 2: Forbush 52 – Starmount 47

Dec. 6: Starmount 78 – Forbush 75

Dec. 7: Wilkes Central 67 – Forbush 63

Dec. 13: Forbush 95 – Salem Baptist Christian 86

Dec. 14: Forbush 69 – Elkin 26

Dec. 19: Forbush 63 – West Wilkes 51

Dec. 20: North Wilkes 68 – Forbush 65

Dec. 22: Alleghany 62 – Forbush 59

Dec. 29: Forbush 52 – East Wilkes 50

Jan. 3: South Stokes 89 – Forbush 48

Jan. 13: Forbush 71 – Carver 67

Jan. 20: Forbush (9-5) at Surry Central (6-8)

Forbush Women:

Nov. 17: Forbush 55 – East Wilkes 41

Nov. 22: Northwest Guilford 72 – Forbush 44

Nov. 28: Forbush 67 – Wilkes Central 60

Nov. 29: Forbush 64 – West Wilkes 35

Dec. 2: Forbush 69 – Starmount 54

Dec. 6: Forbush 62 – Starmount 45

Dec. 7: Forbush 65 – Wilkes Central 58

Dec. 14: Forbush 53 – Elkin 42

Dec. 19: Forbush 52 – West Wilkes 31

Dec. 20: Forbush 67 – North Wilkes 62

Dec. 22: Forbush 52 – Alleghany 42

Jan. 3: Forbush 73 – South Stokes 47

Jan. 13: Forbush 75 – Carver 23

Jan. 20: Forbush (14-2) at Surry Central (8-6)

Wrestling Standings and Results (as of Jan. 14):

Alleghany (2-2 MVAC)

Ashe County (0-3 MVAC)

East Wilkes (1-2 MVAC)

Elkin (4-0 MVAC)

North Wilkes (1-2 MVAC)

Starmount (0-4 MVAC)

West Wilkes (5-0 MVAC)

Wilkes Central (1-1 MVAC)

Elkin:

Nov. 22: Elkin 42 – Bunker Hill 36

Nov. 22: Mount Airy 36 – Elkin 33

Nov. 22: Elkin 75 – North Stokes 3

Dec. 6: Elkin 60 – Opponent 21

Dec. 13: Elkin 57 – West Stokes 18

Dec. 20: Elkin 58 – North Wilkes 15

Dec. 20: Elkin 69 – Hibriten 9

Jan. 3: Elkin 41 – Alleghany 30

Jan. 3: Elkin 54 – Grayson 24

Jan. 13: Elkin 65 – East Wilkes 33

Starmount:

Nov. 26: Starmount 42 – North Forysth 24

Nov. 26: Starmount 42 – West Stokes 31

Nov. 26: Starmount 43 – Reagan 30

Nov. 26: Mount Airy 66 – Starmount 14

Dec. 2: Ragsdale 58 – Starmount 9

Dec. 2: South Davidson 43 – Starmount 42

Dec. 2: Starmount 48 – Atkins 30

Dec. 2: Smith 64 – Starmount 15

Dec. 2: Ledford 54 – Starmount 24

Dec. 2: Parkland 46 – Starmount 30

Dec. 2: Starmount 37 – Wesleyan Ch. 34

Dec. 2: Starmount 54 – North Stokes 18

Dec. 3: Forbush 39 – Starmount 36

Dec. 7: Surry Central 42 – Starmount 27

Dec. 13: East Surry 54 – Starmount 15

Dec. 17: Starmount 60 – North Stokes 18

Dec. 17: South Iredell 53 – Starmount 30

Dec. 20: Salisbury 66 – Starmount 15

Dec. 20: West Wilkes 60 – Starmount 18

Jan. 10: Wilkes Central 42 – Starmount 30

Jan. 13: North Wilkes 42 – Starmount 30

Forbush:

Nov. 22: Forbush 43 – East Wilkes 33

Nov. 29: Forbush 45 – North Wilkes 36

Dec. 3: Forbush 39 – Starmount 36

Dec. 8: East Wilkes 51 – Forbush 24

East Wilkes:

Nov. 22: Forbush 43 – East Wilkes 33

Dec. 2: East Wilkes 48 – Surry Central 33

Dec. 2 : East Wilkes 40 – Union Grove, VA 37

Dec. 8: East Wilkes 51 – Forbush 24

Dec. 8: East Wilkes 42 – West Davidson 29

Dec. 10: East Wilkes 48 – Bandys 21

Dec. 17: East Wilkes 66 – North Stokes 18

Dec. 17: Mt. Tabor 45 – East Wilkes 34

Dec. 17: South Iredell 42 – East Wilkes 40

Dec. 20: Davie 63 – East Wilkes 18

Dec. 20: West Forysth 74 – East Wilkes 6

Dec. 20: NW Guilford 54 – East Wilkes 20

Dec. 30: Lincolnton 52 – East Wilkes 23

Jan. 13: Elkin 65 – East Wilkes 33

Kristian Russell can be reached on Twitter @YadkinElkSports.

Parkley Hennings and the Falcons meet up against Surry Central on Friday night. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0427.jpg Parkley Hennings and the Falcons meet up against Surry Central on Friday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Tony Douglas and Forbush travel to Surry Central on Friday night. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0493.jpg Tony Douglas and Forbush travel to Surry Central on Friday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple