Rams and Cardinals take on the New Year

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams and the East Wilkes Cardinals met up on Tuesday night to kick off their first conference games of 2017.

Men’s basketball: Starmount 50 – East Wilkes 36

For the second game in a row, the East Wilkes boys basketball team tried to make a late fourth quarter comeback. On Tuesday night, the Cardinals came up against the Starmount Rams in their first conference game of the new year. The Rams held on to the lead the whole game to earn a 50-36 win over the Cardinals.

The first quarter saw the Rams and the Cardinals stick with each other through most of the opening minutes. Trey Dezern put the Rams on the board first as he nailed his three-point shot from the top of the key. On Starmount’s next possession, Griffin Cass hit another three-point shot for the Rams to put Starmount ahead 6-0.

Bryce Vestal answered the Cardinals call for a point as he found himself open at the top of the key to give East Wilkes its first 3-pointer of the night. Starmount went on an eight-point run before East Wilkes was able to score its second basket. The Rams took a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Rams kept things going on offense and defense in the second quarter, as the team had a game plan to guard East Wilkes’ best three-point shooter, Joah Logan. Logan was unable to come up with a single point until he was fouled late in the second quarter and made both of his free throws.

The second quarter was a low scoring affair for both sides as Starmount scored five points and East Wilkes scored four. At halftime, Starmount lead the Cardinals, 22-14.

In the final two quarters, the Cardinals tried to make their comeback as they scored a combined 22 points. Starmount kept their pace up even as East Wilkes kept things exciting. The Rams scored 28 points in the final two quarters to keep the lead. Houston Nicks and Eric Wiles kept the Rams in control, as Vestal and Blevins tried to make a comeback for the Cardinals. At the end of the game, Starmount was able to hang on to take a 50-36 conference win.

Starmount move to 4-9 overall and 2-2 in the MVAC, the Rams match up against West Wilkes on Friday night. East Wilkes move to 2-10 overall and 1-3 in the MVAC, the Cardinals travel to Ashe County on Friday night.

Women’s basketball: East Wilkes 60, Starmount 31

The Starmount Rams women’s basketball team has not had the best of luck this season as it is 0-4 in the conference and 2-11 overall this season. On the opposite side of the court, the East Wilkes Cardinals are one of the top teams in the MVAC. The Cardinals earned their third conference win on Tuesday night as they took home a 60-31 win over the Rams.

East Wilkes came out firing in the first quarter as Alexis Pardue, Lauren Johnson and Gracie Brown put forth their best effort to give the Cardinals an 18-4 lead. From there, the Cardinals never looked back. In the second quarter, Pardue kept things going as she made a two-point basket to strengthen East Wilkes’ lead.

It took several minutes for the Rams to score their third basket of the night as they were held to just nine points in the second quarter. At halftime, East Wilkes held on to a 38-13 lead over the Rams.

The third quarter was no better for the Rams as they scored just three points. The fourth quarter the Rams scored 15 points, which was one point less than they had scored in the first three quarters combined. Unfortunately for Starmount, East Wilkes’ powerful team scored 15 points in the third quarter and seven in the final quarter to take home a 60-31 win.

East Wilkes travels to Ashe County on Friday night, while Starmount travels to West Wilkes.

Madison Baugess guards Starmount’s Molly Maske during Tuesday night’s game. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0502.jpg Madison Baugess guards Starmount’s Molly Maske during Tuesday night’s game. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Joah Logan (3) tries to steal the ball from Starmount’s Trey Dezern. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0527.jpg Joah Logan (3) tries to steal the ball from Starmount’s Trey Dezern. Kristian Russell | The Tribune