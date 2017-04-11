Campbell and Winebarger pitch no-hitter

WALNUT COVE — The Forbush Falcons baseball team earned a 7-0 win over South Stokes on Monday night. The game was a special one for Tyler Campbell and Blake Winebarger as they combined on the mound for a no-hitter.

Campbell pitched six innings earning 10 strike-outs, while Winebarger pitched one inning and earned three strike-outs. At the plate, Campbell went 4-for-4 where he earned a home run and two RBIs.

Alex Boyles came up 3-for-3 and earned two hits, while Jamie Sheek went 3-for-4 earning one RBI and one run. Jacob Shore and Carter Foster also had several hits for the Falcons. Forbush left 11 runners on base, and had an average of .333 on base percentage.

Forbush moves to 13-1 overall and 4-0 in the WPAC. The Falcons host North Surry on Friday night.