PSG baseball coaches named

The Powerade State Games High School Baseball Showcase will take place June 14-18 at the UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium. The High School Baseball Showcase pits the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina regions against each other to battle it out in front of more than 80 college and professional scouts for the gold, silver and bronze medals.

The coaches have been selected for each regional team and are listed below with their high school in parentheses and the head coach listed first:

Region 1 – Greg Clifton (Faith Christian), Justin Hill (Currituck), Axel Smith (Oakwood School), Buck Edmundson (Fike)

Region 2 – Robby Lasater (W. Carteret), Jackson Massey (N. Lenoir), T.J. Spivey (W. Brunswick), Aaron Rimer (Topsail)

Region 3 – Guy Civitello (Leesville Road), Mike Carroll (J.F. Webb), Adam Weaver (Corinth Holders), Pete Shankle (Voyager Academy)

Region 4 – Kelly Chavis (St. Pauls), Chad Hill (Scotland County), Brett Harwood (Whiteville), Samuel Thorndyke (Fairmont)

Region 5 – Landon Kimrey (N. Guilford), Jake Smith (Randleman), Brad Bullard (West Forsyth), Clark Erskine (McMichael)

Region 6 – Clinton Koppe (E. Mecklenburg), Allan Chapman (W. Lincoln), Philip Russ (Bessemer City), Michael Causey (Southlake Christian)

Region 7 – Jack Moss (Forbush), Jeff Peck (Statesville), Mike Windish (Ashe County), Jeff Burchett (Mooresville)

Region 8 – Tony Wall (Chase), Bill Hillier (Asheville), Brandon Ball (W. Henderson)

Only high school underclassmen (2018 – 2020 graduates) are eligible to participate. To register, view regional maps, view tryout dates and locations, or for other general information on the High School Baseball Showcase, visit www.poweradestategames.org.

The Powerade State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Piedmont Triad. The 31st annual Powerade State Games begin on June 3rd and conclude on June 25, hosting competitions in Burlington, Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem. Registration is now open for all sports.

The Powerade State Games will host two athlete parties in 2017. The Opening Party will be held at Airbound Trampoline Park in Winston-Salem on June 16. The closing party will be held at Airbound Trampoline Park in Greensboro on June 24. Both parties will feature free jumping for the athletes as well as T-shirts, drawstring bags and a Powerade water bottle. The ceremonial cauldron will be lit and available for photo opportunities as well.

The 2017 Powerade State Games of North Carolina corporate partners include: Powerade, BB&T, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Lowes Foods, Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Winston-Salem, Burlington Alamance County Visitors Bureau, High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit NC, Sheetz, Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Liberty University, Bojangle’s, Greensboro Sports Commission, Systel and York Properties. It is not too late to be part of this year’s Powerade State Games; to become a sponsor contact North Carolina Amateur Sports at 919-361-1133 ext. 233.

Forbush’s Jack Moss named Region 7 head coach