Surry golf places third

DOBSON — Nick Gunnell and Grayson Ruble both placed in the top 10 to lead Surry Community College’s golf team to a third-place finish at the Intercollegiate Golf Championship at Camp Lejeune last weekend.

An invitation-only tournament, 10 states and 30 colleges were represented in the three-day event held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Marine Corps base. Led by the performances of Gunnell and Ruble, the Knights placed third out of 14 teams on the Scarlet Course with a three-day team score of 903.

“Ninety percent of these colleges are NCAA schools so I was extremely pleased with how well the kids played,” Surry golf coach Tom Pendergraft said. “Grayson Ruble shot a 68 one of the days and on the last day all of the guys were in the 70s, so I thought they performed well.”

Gunnell, a Starmount alum, led Surry with a three-day score of 218, six-over-par. Gunnell was consistent with scores of 71, 77 and 70, earning him the fifth-place individual spot on the Scarlet Course. Ruble placed seventh overall for SCC with a three-day score of 220. He started out the tournament on fire with a 68 on Friday before recording scores of 81 and 71 over the next two days. Chris Dorsett tied for 35th overall with a three-day score of 235, Dylan Ray placed 39th with a 236 for the three days, while Jack Edwards tied for 48th with a tournament score of 241.

“We shot a 319 on day two, which is what we shot at the beginning of the year when I said if we do that there is no way we can compete,” Pendergraft said. “But we shot a 291 on the first day and a 293 on the third day so I was very pleased with how that went.”

Marymount University won the tournament on the Scarlet Course with a three-day team score of 891. Kenyon College was second overall with an 899, while Surry took third at 903. Johnston Community College (904) and Lynchburg College (907) rounded out the top five on the Scarlet Course.

Surry Community College's golf team finished third in the Intercollegiate Golf Championship over the weekend at Camp Lejeune. Team members are, from left, Dylan Ray, Jack Edwards, Chris Dorsett, Camp Lejeune Base Commander Thomas Weidley, Grayson Ruble, Nick Gunnell, Surry golf coach Tom Pendergraft. Submitted photo