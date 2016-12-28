Surry baseball teams up with sheriff’s department for food drive

When Surry Community College’s baseball club teams up with the Surry County Sheriff’s Department, there is no game to be played, but there is always a winner – the entire community.

On December 10, the Surry Knights’ baseball team began its second decade of helping the local sheriff’s department organize and deliver food to needy families in the area for the Christmas holiday. For the 11th straight year, beginning bright and early on a Saturday morning at Surry Central High School, the Knights helped Sheriff Graham Atkinson and his department deliver 336 boxes of food to area residents in need.

“It’s good to give back to the community. They support us and it is the least we can do to help those that need it more than others,” said Sawyer Davis, a sophomore first baseman for Surry from Starmount High School.

“It gives you a different perspective that some people just aren’t as privileged as others. The holidays are usually a time to be happy, but for some it is not. It was nice to be able to make it a little happier for some.”

Surry head coach Tim Collins will begin his first full season as the Knights’ skipper this spring, but this was his fourth year taking part in the food drive with SCC baseball. He said Sheriff Atkinson’s food drive gets bigger and better each year. While the players are basically there to provide muscle – to load the trailers and deliver the food – he said seeing the Knights’ baseball team help give back is always a proud moment.

“My players really enjoy a chance to get out and see people and become part of the community. It is just a great thing to be a part of,” Collins said. “It’s amazing how much food they give out. Those boxes are full and probably weigh between 20 to 25 pounds each. We had a real good turnout. The majority of players were there and it is a good thing that really helps the community.”

Collins thinks so much of the Knights’ involvement with the food drive it’s one of his talking points when recruiting prospective student athletes to the baseball program.

“In my recruiting of players I always mention that is one of our big events we try to help with because when I recruit a player I am looking for the well-rounded person. I want them to enjoy the baseball aspect as well as the college aspect,” Collins said. “It is a very strong bonding thing because the players get to see their efforts on the field and something good come out of it off the field.”

Atkinson said it’s always a pleasure for the Surry County Sheriff’s Department to work together with the Surry Knights’ baseball team.

“The Surry baseball team members were amazing as usual this year,” Atkinson said. “We are so appreciative of this partnership. I hope we can continue this effort together from many years to come.”