Posted on by

Hornets win championship


The Hornets third-grade team won the 2016-2017 season this past February. Team members include, front row, from left, Connor Parrish, Corde Gray, Alan Benitez, Keanu Escalante, and Stevie McKnight; back row, Trey Speaks, Jaxon Freeman, Tucker Durham, Evan Mora, Caden Brown and Troy Hobson. Coaches are Joel Freeman and R.J. Speaks.


Submitted Photo

The Hornets third-grade team won the 2016-2017 season this past February. Team members include, front row, from left, Connor Parrish, Corde Gray, Alan Benitez, Keanu Escalante, and Stevie McKnight; back row, Trey Speaks, Jaxon Freeman, Tucker Durham, Evan Mora, Caden Brown and Troy Hobson. Coaches are Joel Freeman and R.J. Speaks.

The Hornets third-grade team won the 2016-2017 season this past February. Team members include, front row, from left, Connor Parrish, Corde Gray, Alan Benitez, Keanu Escalante, and Stevie McKnight; back row, Trey Speaks, Jaxon Freeman, Tucker Durham, Evan Mora, Caden Brown and Troy Hobson. Coaches are Joel Freeman and R.J. Speaks.
http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_Basketball.jpgThe Hornets third-grade team won the 2016-2017 season this past February. Team members include, front row, from left, Connor Parrish, Corde Gray, Alan Benitez, Keanu Escalante, and Stevie McKnight; back row, Trey Speaks, Jaxon Freeman, Tucker Durham, Evan Mora, Caden Brown and Troy Hobson. Coaches are Joel Freeman and R.J. Speaks. Submitted Photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:03 am |    

Goodwill Career Connections offers services, classes and space to community of Elkin

Goodwill Career Connections offers services, classes and space to community of Elkin
10:20 am |    

Forbush students to stage ‘Seussical Jr.’ in May

Forbush students to stage ‘Seussical Jr.’ in May
3:26 pm |    

Tours of Richmond Hill begin in April

Tours of Richmond Hill begin in April
comments powered by Disqus