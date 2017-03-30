Hornets win championship

The Hornets third-grade team won the 2016-2017 season this past February. Team members include, front row, from left, Connor Parrish, Corde Gray, Alan Benitez, Keanu Escalante, and Stevie McKnight; back row, Trey Speaks, Jaxon Freeman, Tucker Durham, Evan Mora, Caden Brown and Troy Hobson. Coaches are Joel Freeman and R.J. Speaks.

The Hornets third-grade team won the 2016-2017 season this past February. Team members include, front row, from left, Connor Parrish, Corde Gray, Alan Benitez, Keanu Escalante, and Stevie McKnight; back row, Trey Speaks, Jaxon Freeman, Tucker Durham, Evan Mora, Caden Brown and Troy Hobson. Coaches are Joel Freeman and R.J. Speaks. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_Basketball.jpg The Hornets third-grade team won the 2016-2017 season this past February. Team members include, front row, from left, Connor Parrish, Corde Gray, Alan Benitez, Keanu Escalante, and Stevie McKnight; back row, Trey Speaks, Jaxon Freeman, Tucker Durham, Evan Mora, Caden Brown and Troy Hobson. Coaches are Joel Freeman and R.J. Speaks. Submitted Photo