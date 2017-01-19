Local sports briefs

2017 events and camps

Starmount HOF Ceremony scheduled

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Hall of Fame Committee announced the ceremony to induct the inaugural class will be held on Jan. 21. Induction will take place in the Starmount gymnasium at 2 p.m.

After the ceremony, the committee will unveil the Hall of Fame and have a reception in the cafeteria for the inductees, their families, and guests.

The committee extends an invitation to the entire Starmount community to attend the induction ceremony. The ceremony will recognize outstanding individuals who have been an integral part to the successes of Starmount over the past 50 years.

