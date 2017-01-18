Powerade baseball registration now open

The 2017 Powerade State Games are now open for registration for baseball. Local talent will be included in Region 7. Region 7 includes Elkin, East Wilkes, Forbush and Starmount High School. The Region 7 baseball team will be coached by Elkin High School’s baseball coach, Nick Tomlin. Tomlin will be assisted by Forbush coach Jack Moss, and Statesville coach Jeff Peck.

Tryouts will be held at two different locations on two different dates. The first tryout is on March 25 at Forbush at 11 a.m. On April 9, tryouts will be at Statesville High School at 1 p.m. If either of the previous tryouts are cancelled due to weather, another tryout will be held on May 21 at Elkin High School at 1 p.m.

The competition will be held on the campus of UNC Greensboro on June 14-18. This will be the 31st year for the Powerade State Games high school baseball event, which is the premier high school baseball event in North Carolina. Each year 32 high school coaches volunteer their time to hold tryouts in their regions and then select the 20 best players from the region.

State Games coaches rotate up until they are the head coach and new coaches are added to every team each year. This rotation ensures that all coaches, all schools, and all geographic areas of the state have the opportunity to participate in the Powerade State Games. The Powerade State Games continues to be the best value in high school baseball with a minimal application fee of $15 and more than 85 college and professional scouts attending the event each year.

This year the games will only host an eight-team underclassmen (2018, 2019, and 2020 graduates) tournament. The Powerade State Games Underclassmen tournament is a four-game, round-robin competition. Scout workouts will be held June 14 for each team.

Players must be varsity underclassmen (2018, 2019, and 2020 graduates) players at a North Carolina high school. Region is determined by the county in which you attend school. Players must register online for tryouts on or before March 3 to avoid an additional $10 late fee. Players must participate in a tryout that is announced on the Tryout List in order to be selected. State Games coaches evaluate and score each individual player during tryouts. All evaluation notes and scores are submitted to the State Games office after tryouts to ensure fairness in team selections. Tryout dates, locations and times are posted at the top of this page. Twenty underclassmen (2018, 2019, and 2020 graduates) will be selected to represent each of the eight regions.

More information on the Powerade State Games can be found at pag.ncsports.org.