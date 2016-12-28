Wells Fargo Cup standings

The NCHSAA has released the Wells Fargo Conference Cup standings. After a great fall season, many teams are holding on to first place due to several conference championship wins. East Wilkes is ahead of Ashe County by two points, while Forbush is trailing Surry Central by two points. Below are the full standings for the Wells Fargo Cup.

MVAC

In the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Athletic Conference, East Wilkes is the conference leader after the fall season thanks to championships in men’s and women’s cross country and women’s golf. In second place is Ashe County who placed second in men’s soccer, women’s golf, and men’s and women’s cross country. Wilkes Central is in third place with a football championship. Conference Standings:

1. East Wilkes 43

2. Ashe County 41

3. Wilkes Central 34.5

4. North Wilkes 27.5

5. Starmount 26.5

6. West Wilkes 25

7.Elkin 25

8. Alleghany 23.5

WPAC

In the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A, Surry Central is the frontrunner after the fall season with championships in football and women’s tennis. In second place is Forbush thanks to championships in men’s and women’s cross country and men’s soccer. North Surry is in third place with a volleyball championship.

Conference Standings:

1. Surry Central 33

2. Forbush 31

3. North Surry 27

4. West Stokes 26

5. South Stokes 15

6. Carver 8.