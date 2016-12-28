WPAC awards announced for Fall 2016 season

The Western Piedmont Athletic Conference has released the All Conference and Honorable Mention awards for the 2016 Fall season. Forbush received several honors from the conference due to their outstanding season in soccer, and cross country. The Falcons also came away with several awards for football including co-offensive player of the year.

Football:

Forbush’s Zane Johnson was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year, while several other Forbush players were awarded All Conference for their positions. Offensive Linemen: Tanner Moore (Forbush). Defensive Linemen: Tanner Gregory (Forbush). Quarterbacks/Running Backs: Jackson Cooper (Forbush). Linebackers: Cory Evans (Forbush), and Omar Montalvan (Forbush). Honorable Mentions: Cory Evans (Forbush).

Boys Cross Country:

Forbush had the top honors for Cross Country for both the boys and the girls teams. Forbush coach, Stephanie Beuter, was named coach of the year while the WPAC Runner of the Year was Dakota Mendenhall of Forbush.

All Conference Team Selections: Dakota Mendenhall (Forbush), Travis Dixon (Forbush), and Charlie Wyrick (Forbush).

Honorable Mentions: Will Thomas (Forbush), and Mark Monroe (Forbush).

Girls Cross Country:

The 2016 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year is Anna-Kathryn Kilby of Forbush.

The All Conference Team Selections: Anna-Kathryn Kilby (Forbush), Caroline Owens (Forbush), Madisun Shore (Forbush), Sarah Hayden (Forbush), Sierra Winters (Forbush), Hannah Pearson (Forbush), and Laura Wyrick (Forbush).

Honorable Mentions: Lauren Holowiti (Forbush).

Boys Soccer:

Forbush had even more awards thrown its way as Carson Davis was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Weston Edwards was named Defensive Player of the Year. Coach of the Year was Forbush’s Seth Davis.

The All Conference Team Selections: Edgar De La Sancha (Forbush), Chase Melton (Forbush), Enrique Rosales (Forbush), and Josh Clark (Forbush).

Honorable Mentions: Joel Guadarrama (Forbush).

Jackson Cooper was awarded an All Conference selection for the Quarterback position. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0346.jpg Jackson Cooper was awarded an All Conference selection for the Quarterback position. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple