Local sports briefs

2017 events and camps

Tri-county baseball camp scheduled

Elkin High School, along with East Wilkes and Alleghany, are holding a tri-county baseball camp on Jan. 14, Jan. 21, and Jan. 28. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost of the camp is $75 per person. Ages 8 through 14 are invited as well as youth coaches.

The camp will cover a variety of topics, including pitching, outfield, infield, hitting and bunting. Each camp participant will receive a camp T-shirt. Drinks and snacks are provided. For information and to register, contact Nick Tomlin (tomlinn@elkin.k12.nc.us), Zach Bennett (bennettz@alleghany.k12.nc.us), or Bradley Hayes (hayesbr@elkin.k12.nc.us).

Starmount HOF Ceremony scheduled

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Hall of Fame Committee announced the ceremony to induct the inaugural class will be held on Jan. 21, 2017. Induction will take place in the Starmount gymnasium at 2 p.m.

After the ceremony, the committee will unveil the Hall of Fame and have a reception in the cafeteria for the inductees, their families, and guests.

The committee extends an invitation to the entire Starmount community to attend the induction ceremony. The ceremony will recognize outstanding individuals who have been an integral part to the successes of Starmount over the past 50 years.