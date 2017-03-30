Letter to the editor

To the editor,

In 2011, the United States Senate passed a resolution declaring March 30 as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.” Since then, many States have continued to commemorate that day by honoring the 7.2 million living Vietnam Vets, and over 58,000 who gave their lives during a war that lasted for 20 years.

On March 30, 1973, the last U.S. combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam, and though the struggles of war were ending, the struggles of peace were just beginning for our returning veterans, many of who were systematically disrespected by a nation caught up in political turmoil.

We at Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care are grateful for the sacrifices made by all veterans, who we honor each and every day by providing

compassionate patient care, personalized counseling by fellow vets, and support services for families of veterans.

Today we especially want to “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.”

Phillip Mack

Outreach Service Provider

Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care