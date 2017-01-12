Letter to the Editor

To the editor,

The Yadkin Arts Council started its 2016-17 Annual Fund Drive on Nov. 1, 2016. Letters requesting a financial contribution were mailed to Yadkin citizens. This annual appeal is a vital part of the funding for the Arts Council and the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. We have been gratified and overwhelmed by the response from you. So many have stepped forward and made a financial gift.

The programming at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center has grown immensely in recent years. Today, we serve so many throughout our county with quality programming that allows everyone to experience arts in a variety of ways. We reach seniors, disadvantaged adults, and, of course, most of the school children in Yadkin.

Our youth theater programming is growing rapidly. In just one year, the Yadkin Valley Fiber Room is now recognized on a state level. Our offerings of art classes continually grows. Our relationship with Yadkin County Schools is providing more opportunities for all students in the county, both in their classrooms and here at the Cultural Arts Center.

We believe in our mission of bringing arts to everyone in Yadkin County. And we will continue to invest heavily to make this happen. The arts are an important part of our future, a thread that will connect one generation to the next, improving the quality of life for everyone.

Thanks to everyone who has contributed. We promise to use your money wisely as we continue to do even more for our community.

If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Yadkin Arts Council and Cultural Arts Center through volunteering or financial giving please email lindsay@yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941 to discuss opportunities and options.

John Willingham

Yadkin Arts Council, president

Yadkinville