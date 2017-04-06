Citizens’ Sentiments

Kim Russell (East Bend) “I’d like to see events and festivals in the East Bend area. A music festival would be great because we have several talented musicians in our area that I would love to see showcased”

Kim Russell (East Bend) “I’d like to see events and festivals in the East Bend area. A music festival would be great because we have several talented musicians in our area that I would love to see showcased” http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Kim.jpg Kim Russell (East Bend) “I’d like to see events and festivals in the East Bend area. A music festival would be great because we have several talented musicians in our area that I would love to see showcased” Caleb Poplin (Yadkinville) “Working over at the park, I’d like to see more music events.” http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_caleb.jpg Caleb Poplin (Yadkinville) “Working over at the park, I’d like to see more music events.” Jason Walker (Jonesville) “I’d like to see more tourism activities.” http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_jason.jpg Jason Walker (Jonesville) “I’d like to see more tourism activities.”