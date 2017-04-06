Posted on by

Citizens’ Sentiments


What events would you like to see in the area to draw visitors and provide entertainment for locals as well?

Kim Russell (East Bend) “I’d like to see events and festivals in the East Bend area. A music festival would be great because we have several talented musicians in our area that I would love to see showcased”


Caleb Poplin (Yadkinville) “Working over at the park, I’d like to see more music events.”


Jason Walker (Jonesville) “I’d like to see more tourism activities.”


