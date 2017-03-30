Citizens’ Sentiments

Rod Hunter (East Bend) “I used to make a gadget out of paperclips, a rubber band and paper in an envelope that when opened it sounded like something alive. What was so funny about it is that I pulled this same trick on a woman I worked with on April Fool’s Day for at least five years in a row. She screamed every time!”

Rod Hunter (East Bend) “I used to make a gadget out of paperclips, a rubber band and paper in an envelope that when opened it sounded like something alive. What was so funny about it is that I pulled this same trick on a woman I worked with on April Fool’s Day for at least five years in a row. She screamed every time!” http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_rod-mug-1.jpg Rod Hunter (East Bend) “I used to make a gadget out of paperclips, a rubber band and paper in an envelope that when opened it sounded like something alive. What was so funny about it is that I pulled this same trick on a woman I worked with on April Fool’s Day for at least five years in a row. She screamed every time!” Brittany Kirkpatrick (East Bend) “I had a professor in college who told us our midterm was cancelled. He held the joke for a few minutes until he finally said April Fools.” http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_Brittany.jpg Brittany Kirkpatrick (East Bend) “I had a professor in college who told us our midterm was cancelled. He held the joke for a few minutes until he finally said April Fools.” Keith Russell (East Bend) “A guy came home from work and his wife told him to call this number and ask for Ronald. The guy called and asked for Ronald several times. Turns out his wife had gave him the number to McDonalds.” http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_Keith.jpg Keith Russell (East Bend) “A guy came home from work and his wife told him to call this number and ask for Ronald. The guy called and asked for Ronald several times. Turns out his wife had gave him the number to McDonalds.”