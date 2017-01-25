Krawiec appointed chairman of Senate Health Care, Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services

RALEIGH — The office of Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth and Yadkin) announced last week that she has been appointed chairman of the Senate Health Care Committee and the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services by Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham).

Krawiec also has been appointed to serve as a member of the Senate Education/Higher Education Committee, Senate Finance Committee, and Senate Transportation Committee.

“It is an honor to serve the people of North Carolina,” said Krawiec. “In 2017, I will be dedicated to fiscal responsibility, lowering taxes for working families, strengthening public education, and serving the communities of Forsyth and Yadkin counties.”

“These committees will play a critical role in our efforts to grow North Carolina’s economy, cut taxes, strengthen public education and find solutions to the challenges facing our constituents,” said Berger. “I thank Sen. Krawiec for her leadership and commitment to shaping policy and serving our state.”