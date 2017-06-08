SCC Nurse Aide students celebrate completion of classes

DOBSON — Surry Community College Nurse Aide students have completed recent classes in May.

SCC offers Nurse Aide Level I and II certification courses throughout the year.

The Nurse Aide I or Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) I class is a 160-hour course that prepares students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Upon successful completion of the CNA I and the requisite certification exam, students will be listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry and may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings.

The 192-hour Nurse Aide II or CNA II course prepares students to perform more complex skills for patients or residents. Those skills are approved by the North Carolina Board of Nursing, and upon satisfactory completion of the course, students will be listed with the North Carolina Board of Nursing for a fee of $24. In order to enroll in the Nurse Aide II course, one must have a high school diploma or High School Equivalency (HSE) diploma, current American Heart Association Healthcare Provider CPR certification, and a current North Carolina Nurse Aide I credential.

Registration is open for several Nurse Aide I and II classes at SCC starting in July and August. The cost of enrollment for either course is $183 plus $53 for a urine drug screening and criminal background check, $16 for malpractice insurance, and $3 for student insurance. Out-of-state residents are required to pay an additional $10 fee, and all fees are subject to change. The cost does not include the fee required for the CNA I certification exam.

New students must register in person by coming to J-120 in the Corporate and Continuing Education office on Surry’s campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Current or returning Surry students may register online at www.surry.edu. For more information on upcoming classes, contact Margie Collins at 336-386-3423 or [email protected] Information about Surry’s Allied Health programs can be found on Facebook @SurryAlliedHealth.

Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Randa Combs, RN at The Yadkin Center in Yadkinville concluded on May 2 includes, from left, Lauren Shore of Boonville, Emily Mendenhall of Boonville, Sarah Lincomfelt of Hamptonville, Jackie Gonzalez of Mount Airy, Madison Davis of Yadkinville, Monica Peak of Hamptonville, and Madison Shore of Boonville. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Luann Brown, RN, BSN on Surry's campus in Dobson concluded May 2. Students include, from left, front row, Jenni Osorio of Dobson, Joana Ramirez Vega of Mount Airy, Nakota Chandler of Mount Airy, Maggie Hawks of Mount Airy; back row, Hector Luna of Mount Airy, LeeAnn Byrd of Thurmond, Emily Lyon of East Bend, and Misty Cain of State Road. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide II class instructed by Martha Bennett, RN, BSN on Surry's campus in Dobson concluded May 4. Students include, from left, front row, Hannah Gwyn of Mount Airy, Emily Martin of Mount Airy; back row, Ann Martin of Lowgap, Savanna Gaskill of Pilot Mountain, Baylee Atkins of Mount Airy, and Kayla Scott of Dobson. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide II class instructed by Mary Holt, RN on Surry's campus in Dobson concluded May 8. Students include, from left, Charles Crosby III of State Road, Nikolas Soetermans of Pinnacle, Alexus Timmons of Mount Airy, Sarah Gibson of Pilot Mountain, Ger Lor of Mount Airy, Jesselynn Whitt of Siloam, and Brittney King of Elkin. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Michelle Roberts, RN on Surry's campus in Dobson concluded May 9. Students include, from left, front row, Jessica Doby of Dobson, Katie Williams of Pilot Mountain; back row, Teri Brayton of Mount Airy, Rebecca Dietrick of Ararat, Brittany Lawson of Ararat, and Renae Griffith of Mount Airy. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Pansy White, RN at The Pilot Center in Pilot Mountain concluded on May 10. Students include, from left, front row, Diana Hernadez of Pinnacle, Josey Montalvo of Mount Airy, Shianne McHone of Siloam, Jill Martin of Pinnacle, Maria George of Pinnacle; back row, Madison Ramey of Pilot Mountain, Elise Hayes of Ararat, Kendall Beck of Ararat, Anna Martin of Mount Airy, and Haley Ward of Ararat.