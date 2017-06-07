CCC&TI students honored for academic achievement

HUDSON — Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone, has released its president’s, dean’s and honors lists for the spring 2017 semester.

Kelsey Brooke Norman of Hamptonville made the honors list for the spring semester.

For inclusion in the president’s list, a student must be full‐time and have a grade-point average of 4.0. For the dean’s list, a student must be full‐time and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Part‐time students who earn a 3.5 grade-point average or higher qualify for the honors list.