N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarship recipients announced

RALEIGH — Two Yadkin County students are among the 28 North Carolina students named recipients of 2017 N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarships by Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.

Christy Rucker, of Hamptonville, will be attending the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Leah Thomas, of East Bend, will attend Western Carolina University.

The scholarships are designed for high school seniors and students enrolled in an institute of higher education who have participated in the junior livestock or market turkey shows at the N.C. State Fair. The scholarships were funded by sponsors of the annual N.C. State Fair Junior Livestock Sale of Champions. The number of scholarships awarded each year is based on qualified applicants and funds available from the previous year’s Sale of Champions. Because of strong support of the 2016 sale, 28 scholarships valued at $2,000 each were awarded this year.

“We have awarded a total of $158,000 in scholarships since starting this program in 2015,” Troxler said. “These scholarships are an investment in the next generation of farmers and agribusiness leaders. I cannot thank our sponsors enough for their support of these young people.”

A selection committee evaluated applicants based on their involvement with N.C. State Fair junior livestock shows, academic achievement, extracurricular activities and an essay. Each application was assigned a number and identifying information was removed before evaluation.

The application for the 2018 scholarship class will be posted online at ncstatefair.org in early January 2018. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2018. For more information on how individuals and organizations can support the 2017 Junior Livestock Sale of Champions or the scholarship program, contact Neil Bowman, director of N.C. State Fair livestock shows, at [email protected] or 919-270-7094; or Angie Crone, sponsorship director, at [email protected] or 919-839-4514.

Courtesy photo