SCC Phi Theta Kappa achieves 5-star rating

DOBSON — For the fifth year in a row, Surry Community College’s Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa has been named a five-star chapter by the international two-year honor society.

The Five Star Plan, which reflects the scholarly ideals of Phi Theta Kappa, serves as a blueprint for developing a strong chapter and for earning local, regional, and international recognition. In this plan, chapters do not compete against one another, but instead focus on improving their own chapter, their school, and their community.

Participation encourages excellence and recognizes progress in the attainment of goals set by the chapter.

Using the Five Star Chapter Plan as a guide to success, chapters can enhance their working relationship with the college administration and with outside organizations by becoming active on the campus and in the community. On a personal level, involvement in the program will educate chapter members in the importance of deadlines and organization promoting enhanced leadership skills as a result.

The strength of Phi Theta Kappa is determined by the achievements of chapters on the local level. By participating in the Five Star Chapter Plan, the Alpha Xi Tau chapter has served SCC’s campus through graduation preparation, open house representation and campus tours. Further, the chapter has brought awareness throughout the past five years to pressing issues that impact our campus and community, such as body image, rape culture and modern-day slavery. Most recently, the chapter coordinated with several other groups on campus and within the community to provide over 50 survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault with packages including much needed toiletry items, non-perishable food items and feminine hygiene products.

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, headquartered in Jackson, Miss., is the largest honor society in higher education with 1,285 chapters on college campuses in all 50 of the United States, Canada, Germany, Peru, the Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the British Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates and U.S. territorial possessions. More than 2.5 million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with about 130,000 students inducted annually.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa, contact PTK’s Faculty Advisor Kennette Thomas at 336-386-3283 or [email protected] or go to www.ptk.org. Follow the local chapter on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa.