Surry Math Club visits Appalachian State

DOBSON — Spring break at Surry Community College was March 5 through 12, and a few of Surry’s students used the class-free week in a productive way — SCC’s Math Club, Mu Alpha Theta, made the trek to Boone to visit the Department of Mathematical Sciences at Appalachian State University (ASU).

Many Surry students aspire to transfer to a four-year university after obtaining their associate degree at SCC; visiting ASU provided Math Club members with an opportunity to meet and interact with Appalachian’s transfer advisors to learn more about the many details associated with transitioning from Surry to ASU. Math Club members also gained valuable insight from the stories and advice shared by previous transfer students.

In addition to a great lunch and a detailed tour of the ASU campus, these math enthusiasts also had the opportunity to meet with Dr. Katrina Palmer, a professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, to discuss the various programs offered within the department.

Math Club President Hannah Shelton of Elkin found the experience particularly beneficial as she plans to transfer to ASU next fall to work towards eventually becoming a Physician Assistant.

Shelton said, “Our trip to Appalachian State University was so helpful. I really liked that we got the opportunity to speak with previous transfer students and learn from their experience. I learned about the variety of different programs Appalachian has to offer, and I am eager to explore them next fall.”

In addition to taking beneficial field trips, Surry’s Math Club also hosts pizza parties for club members and has initiated a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Speaker Series featuring guests from both academia and industry. Recent speakers have included Dr. David Stevens, a former Instructor at the United States Airforce Academy, who now teaches part-time at SCC. On March 30, the series will feature Frank Brinkley, Director of Leadership and Organizational Development of Pike Electric.

For more information on SCC’s Math Club, or to express interest in joining the club, contact SCC Math Instructor Mike Faulkner at 336-386-3436 or [email protected]

Members of Surry Community College’s Math Club traveled to Appalachian State University over spring break to learn about transfer opportunities. Pictured are club members Jessica Frost of Mount Airy, Hannah Shelton of Elkin, Jared Hembree of Dobson and Chase Stanley of Dobson. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MATH-CLUB.jpg Members of Surry Community College’s Math Club traveled to Appalachian State University over spring break to learn about transfer opportunities. Pictured are club members Jessica Frost of Mount Airy, Hannah Shelton of Elkin, Jared Hembree of Dobson and Chase Stanley of Dobson. Submitted photo