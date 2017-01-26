Yadkin Early College hosts blood drive

Yadkin Early College High School staff and students extend a huge thank you to the volunteers and donors who made its recent Red Cross blood drive a success. A total of 21 units of blood were collected. Student volunteers include Ana Barboza, Raquel Garcia, Mikenna Goodman, Melina Hall, Jake Hardison, Carolyn Quach and Adrian Zamora.

