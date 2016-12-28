Holder receives Microelectronics Center of NC Award

DOBSON — Dr. Candace Holder, vice president and chief information officer of Surry Community College, was presented with this year’s prestigious Community Choice Award by the Microelectronics Center of North Carolina (MCNC), a non-profit organization that operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), which provides broadband communications technology services and support to K-12 school districts, higher education campuses and academic research institutions across North Carolina. The award was developed by MCNC to honor those who truly impact the lives of others within our communities.

Holder was selected as the 2016 Community Choice Award recipient by her peers and colleagues across the state for her service and commitment to education. With over 25 years of experience in the field of information technology, Holder serves on numerous state-wide committees including e-Text use, accessibility compliance, hybrid instruction, and state authorization. She has repeatedly demonstrated her dedication to education and willingness to assist other colleges and schools in their technology efforts; recently, Holder stepped in to assist another community college by setting up all of their online courses for the fall 2016 semester when that college’s distance learning administrator fell ill.

She has a diverse background in community college, public education and business settings, with extensive experience in research, instructional technologies, online learning, and enterprise computing, as well as telecommunications. At Surry, she oversees the Technology Services Division and sets Information Technology direction – coordinating the infrastructure and service delivery across the college.

Holder provides leadership for the North Carolina Community College System’s (NCCCS) Virtual Learning Community (VLC) as Director of the Quality and Assessment Center, which has produced hundreds of web-based learning modules and online courses, training opportunities for instructors, and research materials related to current trends in classroom technology. She has made a tremendous impact for all of Surry Community College’s stakeholders and the entire NCCCS organization through her leadership and contributions on behalf of the North Carolina Community College Virtual Learning Community.

MCNC offers NCREN technology tools and services to guarantee equal access to 21st century learning by providing the foundation for change and innovation in N.C.’s educational systems. In addition to all public school districts in N.C., the NCREN user-community includes 17 institutions of the UNC System and General Administration; 95 N.C. charter schools; 27 of N.C.’s independent colleges and universities; 58 NC community colleges; and various research institutions and foundations.

Dr. Candace Holder, left, receives the Community Choice Award sponsored by Microelectronics Center of North Carolina (MCNC) for her service and commitment to education. MCNC President and CEO Jean Davis presented the award in Raleigh at the North Carolina Research and Education Network Community Day 2016. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Candace-Holder-Award.jpg Dr. Candace Holder, left, receives the Community Choice Award sponsored by Microelectronics Center of North Carolina (MCNC) for her service and commitment to education. MCNC President and CEO Jean Davis presented the award in Raleigh at the North Carolina Research and Education Network Community Day 2016. Submitted photo