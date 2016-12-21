Forbush HOSA students win awards

EAST BEND — On Dec. 10, Forbush High School HOSA attended the district 7 competition at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Wilkesboro.

The following students who competed in the District 7 HOSA competition were recognized with awards: Monserrat Andrade – 2nd place extemporaneous health poster, Grecia Navarro – 3rd place extemporaneous health poster, Jacob Brendle – top 10 researched persuasive speaking, Olivia Davis – 2nd place medical math, Anna Doub – top 10 sports medicine, Alexis Hobson – top 10 researched persuasive speaking, Gracie Hutchens and Faith Keaton – top 10 career health display (team event), Cassandra Lopez-Diaz – top 10 knowledge test human growth and development, Miriana Lyon – 4th place medical math, Emily Marcincavage – top 10 sports medicine, Caroline Owens – 2nd place health career photography, Brenda Palacios – top 10 nursing assist, Emily Post – 1st place prepared speaking, Michaela Stone – 4th place sports medicine.

The following students also competed in events as follows: Hannah Davis and Megan Anthony – medical terminology.

During the District 7 Leadership Conference, students helped pack 10,000 meals for Stop Hunger Now, an organization dedicated to providing meals to those in need. Several of these students qualified to compete in the North Carolina State Leadership Conference in Greensboro, which will be held in March of 2017.

The group’s advisor is Adrianna Sloan.

Forbush HOSA students claim multiple awards in district competition. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_hosa.jpg Forbush HOSA students claim multiple awards in district competition. Submitted photo