WCC congratulates Phlebotomy graduates

Wilkes Community College announced its recent phlebotomy program graduates, who were taught by instructor Annette Church. The graduates are, from left, Cheyenne Bare, Wilkes County; Xena McManus, Wilkes County; Jessica Brown, Surry County; Leia Wingler, Wilkes County; Marlissa McCann, Wilkes County; Jaymie Marley, Wilkes County; and Ashley Shillinglaw, Yadkin County.

