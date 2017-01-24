Sex offender faces violation charges

On Jan. 19, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Harold Ray Salmons, 40, of Hamptonville, and charged him with a felony violation of sex offender/child premises. Salmons is a registered sex offender.

On the same day, an anonymous person called Yadkin County 911 Communications and reported that Salmons was present at Richmond Hill Church gymnasium where an Upward basketball game was taking place. Sex offenders are not allowed at recreational events where minors gather.

Salmons has three convictions listed on his registry, two in Wilkes County and one in Iredell County including a 2001 conviction of two separate offenses of second-degree sex offense, one in 1996 with an 8-year-old and one in 2001 with a 5-year-old, and a 2008 conviction of sexual battery which occurred in 2007 with an adult victim.

Salmons was given a secured $15,000 bond with a court date of Jan. 25.

Salmons http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Harold-Ray-Salmons.jpg Salmons