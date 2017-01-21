East Bend man facing multiple drug charges

On Jan. 19, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s executed a search warrant on NC Hwy 67 in East Bend. Michael Ryan Greene, 28, of East Bend, was arrested and charged with one count each of the trafficking of heroin, felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by felon from Davie County, assault by pointing gun from Davie County and misdemeanor conspiracy from Davie County.

Officers arrived at the residence after a 911 call from the residence requesting law enforcement. When the officers arrived they detected the odor of marijuana and observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. The officers secured the residence and occupants. A search warrant was obtained and served on the residence. Heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located in the residence. It was determined that Greene also had outstanding warrants for arrest from Davie County.

Greene is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $20,000 secure bond for the Davie County charges and $50,000 secure bond for the Yadkin charges. Greene has a court date on Jan. 25. Additional charges are pending.

Greene http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MICHAEL-RYAN-GREENE.jpg Greene