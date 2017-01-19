Boonville man charged with larceny

Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Joseph Ray, 44, of Boonville, on Tuesday and charged him with one count of felony breaking and entering, one count of felony larceny and one misdemeanor of injury to personal property.

On Dec. 14, 2016, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a residence on Edgewood Drive in Yadkinville. The victim had come home to find the window on his back basement door broken and the door open. Following an investigation, Ray was arrested.

Ray was given an unsecured $10,000 bond with a court date of Feb. 21.

Ray http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Brian-Joseph-Ray.jpg Ray