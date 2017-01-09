Yadkinville residents face heroin trafficking charges

Several area residents were arrested on Jan. 5 after the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Yadkinville Police Department executed a search warrant on Myers Road in Yadkinville. The search was the result of citizen concerns, extensive surveillance and a lengthy undercover operation.

Jerry Jerome Harris “Rome,” 35, was charged with one felony count of trafficking in heroin, one felony count of conspiracy to traffic in heroin, two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, four felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, three felony counts of maintaining a drug dwelling, two felony counts of conspiracy to sell and deliver controlled substances, three felony counts of sell and deliver controlled substances. Harris was given a $250,000 secure bond and has a court date on Feb. 21.

Donald Elfiner Speaks “Uncle Don,” 48, was charged with one felony count of conspiracy to traffic in heroin, four felony counts of conspiracy to sell and deliver controlled substances, seven felony counts of maintaining a drug dwelling, one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, four felony counts of sell and deliver controlled substances, four felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substances, one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana. Speaks was given a $250,000 secure bond and has a court date on Feb. 21.

Brandi Ruth Hutchens, 35, was charged with one felony count of possession of heroin, one misdemeanor count of possession of schedule II controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of schedule IV controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Hutchens was given a $15,000 secure bond and has a court date on Feb. 21.

Hannah Michelle Sexton, 37, was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of schedule II controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked, one misdemeanor count of possessing a fictitious registration plate. Sexton was given a $7,500 secure bond and has a court date on Feb. 21.

Regina Paige Brown, 45, of Jonesville, was arrested for two orders for arrest for simple worthless check. Brown was given an $803 cash bond and has a court date on Jan. 10.

Amanda Ann Brewer, 42, of Jonesville, was issued a citation for driving while license revoked. Brewer was released at the scene and has a court date of Feb. 15.

During the search, a trafficking amount of heroin was discovered. Large quantities of crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana also were located. Harris, Speaks, Hutchens, Sexton and Brown are all being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center.

The investigation into the case continues.

