Free SBC seminars announced for April

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in April at various locations in Surry and Yadkin counties.

Workforce Unlimited and the Small Business Center will offer a seminar on the challenges facing small businesses in the coming year as a part of the yearly business-to-business networking event BizFest held April 6. The seminar will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Cross Creek Country Club, 1129 Greenhill Road, Mount Airy. Most small businesses lack the time and budget to develop a strong strategic plan despite the importance of foresight and planning as it pertains to potential economic growth and changes in government relations. While it can be difficult to predict the financial pressures a small business will face with administration changes on the state and federal levels, speaker Chad Tidd, operator of the Mount Airy Chick-Fil-A, will provide experienced insight that entrepreneurs need to stay prepared for anything. The seminar is free to BizFest attendees.

Donor Relations will be the topic of a seminar on April 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. As small, nonprofit businesses engage in conversations and focus on increasing the levels of giving to their cause, they often leave out the most important part of fundraising — donor relations. Get a look at donor relations through the eyes of your donor as speaker Amanda Pearce covers the many elements of quality donor relations including building relationships, the steps from meeting to asking, follow ups, thanking donors and continuing to foster a relationship after a donation has been made. Those in attendance will leave with useful strategies and insight to create stronger development departments and more satisfied donors.

Basics of Bookkeeping will be the subject of a workshop on April 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. Gain a workable knowledge of how to properly record financial transactions for your business in this seminar. Discover the three most important financial reports and how to use them to make well-informed business decisions. This class is designed for new business owners as well as anyone in search of a refresher on the basic principals of accounting. Dean Kanipe will be the speaker.

Understanding Your Credit for Small Business Owners will be the topic of a seminar on April 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin. The seminar is designed to help small business owners understand the factors considered in their credit bureau score, how to read a credit report, and why credit is an essential part of running a successful business. Additional points of discussion include the the factors that go into obtaining credit under a business name and why that is necessary for personal guarantees. Jeff Hohl will be the speaker.

How to Find Your Customers will be covered in a seminar on April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. Market research isn’t just for startups — it’s an important ongoing process for every business as developing and maintaining a focused and effective marketing plan requires up-to-date market analysis. Discover the variety of market research tools that will provide you with beneficial insight into your industry and the minds of your customers as speaker Ruben Gonzales covers topics including the data necessary to test feasibility of a new business, how to assess competitive businesses, and ways to seek out and target potential customers.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the seminars held in Mount Airy. The Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the seminars held in Yadkin County. The Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the seminar held in Elkin. To register for any of these seminars or to view a complete listing of the upcoming Small Business Center offerings in Surry and Yadkin counties, visit www.surry.edu/sbc. Anyone in need of information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals may contact Dale Badgett at [email protected] or call 336-386-3685. You can follow the Small Business Center on Facebook @surrysbc.