Gentry announces addition of Richard Huff to staff

Gentry Family Funeral Service has announced the addition of Richard Kent Huff Jr. to its staff in funeral service and pre-needs.

Huff graduated from Forbush High School, class of 1971. He attended Wingate College and graduated from Gupton-Jones College of Mortuary Science in 1977. After college, he began working with his father, Kent Huff, who was owner of Huff Funeral Home in East Bend.

The Huff family has always been faithful in the history of service to others in the East Bend area and Yadkin County for over 100 years. Huff cherishes the lessons learned while working with his father and upon his death was able to continue the legacy of Huff Funeral Home as owner and operator until 2010.

The addition of Huff to the staff at Gentry Family Funeral Service will enable him an excellent opportunity to provide the comfort, care, compassion and service known by the Huff family to his friends and neighbors of East Bend and Yadkin County. Like all of the funeral directors at Gentry Family Funeral Service, he is available for funeral services, making new arrangements, pre-need services, and to help with the transfer of existing pre-needs from another firm.

Huff also will be assisting Gentry Family Funeral Service with its planned expansion of a facility in the East Bend area.

“We look forward to the opportunity of returning Richard back home in East Bend to serve the wonderful families he has known during his entire lifetime,” David B. Gentry, president of Gentry Family Funeral Service, said. “Richard’s wealth of experience, industry knowledge, along with his genuine personality already make him a key addition to the Gentry Family Funeral Service family. We view his appointment as a sign of our continued commitment to the service of families in Yadkin and surrounding counties. As always we will be family focused, family owned, and family committed.”

Feel free to contact Huff for any questions or to welcome him back to funeral service in Yadkin County. He can be contacted by email at Rhuff@gentryfuneralservice.com or by phone 336-679-7111.

Huff http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0010R-Richard-Huff-Print-Media-200DPI.jpg Huff