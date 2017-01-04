Yadkin County Farm Bureau wins County of Excellence Award

GREENSBORO — Yadkin County Farm Bureau was named the winner of the 2016 County of Excellence Award, Division 2. The county organization was judged North Carolina Farm Bureau’s most effective in its membership class in implementing programs, services and activities that build active county Farm Bureaus and fulfill the mission of the organization.

The award ceremony took place during NCFB’s 81st Annual Meeting, Dec. 4-6, at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center, Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons.

“This award is presented to the county that executed the best all-around effort for the year, and Yadkin County Farm Bureau represented the best of what Farm Bureau stands for and strives to achieve through its grassroots structure,” said Larry Wooten, president of NCFB.

County Farm Bureaus were evaluated on their development of public relations programs and enhanced communications with county leadership, legislative and policy development efforts, county board community service, leadership development and other ongoing non-profit activities.

Yadkin County participated in many activities throughout the year that promoted the mission of Farm Bureau. Some of those activities include sponsorship of various agricultural and educational activities within the county, attendance at several state conferences and events, and sponsorship of safety programs throughout the county.

This is the second time in the last three years that Yadkin County Farm Bureau has been recognized with this award.

“We are proud to offer meaningful programs to farmers, residents and students of Yadkin County, to serve as an advocate for our county and state’s largest industry, agriculture, and further the issues that affect rural communities like Yadkin County,” said Justin Somers, president of Yadkin County Farm Bureau.

Yadkin County Farm Bureau honored with award. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_2-County-of-Excellence-Yadkin.jpg Yadkin County Farm Bureau honored with award. Submitted photo