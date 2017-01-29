Farm Bureau recognizes area leaders, scholarship recipient

YADKINVILLE — During the recent Annual Meeting of Yadkin County Farm Bureau area farm leaders were recognized. The organization awards three service awards annually. The first two awards are the Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award, one is presented to a farmer and one is presented to a non-farmer. In both instances, the contribution of the individual has had to have a positive effect on the overall agriculture industry in Yadkin County.

This year’s Distinguished Service to Agriculture (Farmer) Award was presented to Kevin Matthews. Matthews operates Matthews Family Farms and Deep Creek Grain. Matthews utilizes cutting edge technology on his farm and has participated in numerous trials of new farming techniques that have the possibility to aid his fellow farmers. Matthews Family Farms and Deep Creek Grain have been open to school groups and other organizations for demonstrations and to teach students and fellow farmers. Matthews serves the community in numerous ways serving as a volunteer firefighter, active in several student programs and serves as a farm leader locally and across the nation.

The Distinguished Service to Agriculture (Non-Farmer) Award was presented to Daphne Jensen. Jensen is the Agricultural Sciences teacher at Forbush High School. Her and her husband, Michael, also have a farm. Jensen was recognized this year for her dedication to the next generation of agriculture leaders. She has worked to build and strengthen Forbush High School’s FFA and Ag Sciences program. Jensen has earned the respect and admiration of her students and her colleagues.

The third and final award is the Service Award. This award is presented to an employee of the Farm Bureau organization working in one of the three Yadkin County offices in Yadkinville, Jonesville or East Bend. This award is awarded to an individual who exemplifies “One Farm Bureau, One Mission.” This year’s Service Award was presented to Jonesville Insurance Agent Mitchell Hodges. Mitchell provides exemplary customer service to, not just his clients, but all Farm Bureau members and works to strengthen the Farm Bureau name in the community. Mitchell fully understands and promotes the various aspects of the Farm Bureau organization and is always willing to lend a hand.

Also recognized during the meeting was Danielle Matthews. Danielle is the 2016 recipient of the Yadkin County Farm Bureau Agricultural Scholarship. Danielle is a 2016 graduate of Forbush High School and is the daughter of Kevin and Cindy Matthews of East Bend. During high school she excelled academically and participated in numerous extracurricular activities including FFA and Hunter Safety, she is also active in her church. Danielle is studying agriculture at NC State University.

Hodges http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Hodges.jpg Hodges Matthews http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_2299.jpg Matthews Jensen http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jensen.jpg Jensen Matthews http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Matthews.jpg Matthews