Grants available for agricultural projects

Supporting the agricultural industry, impacting rural communities and stimulating economic development are key objectives for the 2017 NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission (NCTTFC) grant cycle. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2017 for innovative projects.

Applications are now online at www.tobaccotrustfund.org for qualifying organizations, government agencies and non-profits. “Grant ideas that target job creation in current or former tobacco-dependent regions or have the potential to generate additional income for farming sectors will be given top priority,” said William H. “Bill” Teague, NCTTFC chairman. “The commission has served hundreds of thousands of farmers and consumers through its programs, and we will fund a wide variety of projects later this year.”

The commission’s funding comes from state budget appropriations. The commission was established in 2000 by the N.C. General Assembly to help members of the tobacco community including farmers, tobacco workers and related businesses. Its original funding was established through tobacco industry annual payments as a result of the Master Settlement Agreement. Funding is now appropriated to the commission which then reviews, selects and disperses the funds to grant projects.

The list of current commission projects includes cost-share grant programs for small farmers, training for qualified farm family members in community colleges and support of 30+ high school agricultural education programs.

More information can be found at the at the commission’s website, or by calling 919-733-2160. The deadline for applications is March 7.