Flag presented to Register of Deeds for ‘Thank a Veteran’ program

Smitty Williams, HR operations manager at Unifi, recently presented an American flag to Yadkin County Register of Deeds Aric Wilhelm and his staff.

Unifi is donating the flag, made from Repreve yarn, to the Register of Deeds office for the “Thank a Veteran” program. The flag is made from 15 recycled plastic bottles and is made by RePatriot Flag, a veteran-owned American company.

For more information and details on how to order, see www.repatriotflag.com. If interested in participating in the “Thank a Veteran” program, see www.yadkincountync.gov, then select Register of Deeds, or call 336-849-7904.

Smitty Williams, left, HR operations manager at Unifi, presents an American flag to Yadkin County Register of Deeds Aric Wilhelm and his staff. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_RePatriot.jpg Smitty Williams, left, HR operations manager at Unifi, presents an American flag to Yadkin County Register of Deeds Aric Wilhelm and his staff. Courtesy photo