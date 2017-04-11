Forbush Coach Joe Sikes kisses a cow for a good cause

It’s not every day that high school students get to see one of their teachers kiss a cow. Forbush students got this rare experience on Friday thanks to a fundraising effort by the Future Farmers of America.

“The FFA students sponsored a coin collection to send to the farmers and ranchers that were affected by wildfires in early March in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado,” explained teacher and FFA advisor Daphne Jensen. “Over the last few weeks, teachers that volunteered to participate got a milk jug decorated like either a pig or a cow and their classes donated money in that teachers honor.”

The teacher with the most money in his or her jug as of Friday morning won the dubious honor of puckering up for a smooch with livestock. Luckily for the winner, student Graylyn Shore brought in an adorable and fuzzy little calf for the kiss. At their morning break on Friday, students eagerly gathered around the calf for a chance to pet the creature and “awws” could be heard all around.

Seventeen Forbush teachers participated and the one with the most coins collected for the fundraiser was Joe Sikes, who coaches football and track at Forbush. He said that to his knowledge it was the first time he’d ever locked lips with any livestock. He said he was happy to do it for a good cause though.

“The kids had fun doing it,” he added.

The FFA students raised a total $219 over two weeks.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Students gather around a calf on Friday morning, awaiting the announcement of which of their teachers has won the dubious honor of kissing the cow. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_cowkiss.jpg Students gather around a calf on Friday morning, awaiting the announcement of which of their teachers has won the dubious honor of kissing the cow. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Coach Joe Sikes leans in for a smooch with this sweet little calf as part of an FFA fundraiser at Forbush High School. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_cowkiss1.jpg Coach Joe Sikes leans in for a smooch with this sweet little calf as part of an FFA fundraiser at Forbush High School. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Coach Joe Sikes kisses a cow as part of an FFA fundraiser at Forbush High School. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_cowkiss2.jpg Coach Joe Sikes kisses a cow as part of an FFA fundraiser at Forbush High School. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple

