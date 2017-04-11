Fatal wreck claims one near Center Road

A single vehicle accident Tuesday morning has left one person dead.

Yadkin County EMS Director Keith Vestal said the call came in as a vehicle roll over with patient ejected. The wreck took place around 10 a.m. on Center Road between Longtown Road and Horse Power Lane.

Vestal said the sole occupant of the pick-up truck, a male in his 20s or 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol officers are still investigating the cause of the wreck, and the victim’s name had not yet been released.

http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Breaking-news-static-world-images-1.jpg