Starmount FFA students participate in State Poultry Event

RALEIGH — Starmount Future Farmers of America Poultry team participated in the North Carolina FFA Poultry Evaulation Career Development Event on March 16 at the NC State Fairgrounds. Team members include Dakota Casstevens, Macie Hutchens, Kaitlyn Gilliam and Austin Gentle.Their FFA advisor is Cody Allen.

During this event, students evaluated production, processing, and merchandising phases of the poultry industry as well as identify various industry components. They are also tested on the application of sound management practices. Participants evaluated live birds,presented oral reasons, and placed classes. They also graded ready-to-cook turkeys, processed products and eggs.

The team expressed special thanks to Melissa Staebner (Yadkin County Extension Agent) for her dedication, knowledge and time in preparing the team for its first poultry event.

Courtesy photo