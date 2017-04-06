Yadkin County Library News

A big thank you to the Rotary Club of Yadkinville and the literacy grant from the Yadkin County United Fund for providing funding needed to purchase more than 300 new children’s books for our library! Our new collection of books focuses on expanding, completing, and updating our Easy and Juvenile Fiction series.

The library has a large book sale in the front entryway. With a variety of books to choose from including cookbooks, reference, large print and adult fiction there is something for everyone. All proceeds from the book sale will go towards purchasing new books for the collection.

Preschool Storytime will be held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the library. Preschool Storytime is for preschoolers, ages 2 to 5, and is free and open to the public. Storytime is planned around a weekly theme, with stories and crafts. Our themes for the month of April are as follows: April 6: Plants, April 13: Rabbits, April 20: Ducks and April 27: Fish. Make plans to bring your child or grandchild for an hour of fun! NWRL in partnership with the IRS will provide free tax preparation through our website, www.nwrl.org under “MyFreeTaxes.” Free tax preparation is for individuals or families with a combined household income of $62,000 or less. Click on the here link to start preparing your tax return free of charge. Tax Law and Software assistance will also be available for free to taxpayers that qualify. All tax coaches are certified at the IRS Advanced Level.

If you are you interested in tracing your family roots or need help in learning to use Ancestry.com, the library offers a free workshop, with volunteers, J.E. Brown and Patricia Rogers. Classes are now being offered on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. or Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Yadkin County Public Library. All NWRL libraries offer free access to the Ancestry.com Library Edition. No pre-registration is required and all workshops are free and open to the public.

NC Works staff, formerly known as the Employment Security Commission, will be at the library on Tuesdays and Thursdays for job assistance. Assistance will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed an hour for lunch. For questions, contact them at 336-312-9960. NC Works staff is also available in the Mount Airy and Winston-Salem offices, throughout the week. You may call the Mount Airy office at 336-786-4169 and the Winston-Salem office at 336-776-6757. Hours for these locations vary; call for their hours of operation.

In addition to our regular NCWorks schedule, Employment Specialists from Surry Community College will be available at the Yadkin County Public Library on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning March 1. They will be able to assist job seekers in registering and using NCWorks, provide information on available training opportunities in the area, and help create resumes and cover letters. Employment Specialists will also be able to help set up email accounts, upload documents into online applications, and provide tips for completing applications and preparing for job interviews.

For a complete list of events going on at the Yadkin County Public Library or any of the NWRL libraries, visit our NWRL webpage at www.nwrl.org and click on the Events tab. Also, the library has a new Facebook page. Search for “Yadkin County Public Library” on Facebook, click on our page and like it to stay up to date on events, news and photos.

Are you new to the area or new to the library? Your library card gives you access to a multitude a free resources, such as books, magazines, movies, genealogy resources, music CDs, ebooks and with a growing

consortium through NC Cardinal; it also gives you access to over 5.1 million circulating items and over 27 library systems as of January 2017. Stop by the library and register for a library card and learn even more ways to use your library card!

The Yadkin County Public Library will be closed on April 17 for the Easter holiday. The library will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on April 18. The Yadkin County Public Library is a member of the Northwestern Regional Library system, comprised of libraries in Alleghany, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties. The library’s normal operating hours are as follows: Mondays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.